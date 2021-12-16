52ND ANNUAL OIL CITY INVITATIONAL

Franklin YMCA results

BOYS

Ages 6 & under

25 free -- 1. Ezra Thomas, 2. Dominic Peterson, 3. Logan Infield.

50 free -- 1. Ezra Thomas, 2. Dominic Peterson.

25 back -- 1. Dominic Peterson, 2. Ezra Thomas, 3. Logan Infield.

25 breast -- Ezra Thomas.

Ages 7-8

25 free -- 1. Barrett Smith.

25 fly -- 1. Barrett Smith.

50 free -- 1. Barrett Smith.

25 back -- 1. Barrett Smith.

Ages 9-10

50 free -- 11. Jacob Palmer.

50 back -- 2. Parker Smith.

50 breast -- 6. Parker Smith, 9. Jacob Palmer.

100 free -- 7. Parker Smith, 11. Jacob Palmer.

100 breast -- 6. Jacob Palmer.

Ages 11-12

50 free -- 1. Jordan Stumpf.

50 breast -- 2. Jordan Stumpf.

100 free -- 2. Jordan Stumpf.

100 back -- 2. Jordan Stumpf.

Ages 13-14

200 free -- 1. Camden Smith.

50 free -- 1. Camden Smith.

100 back -- 1. Camden Smith.

100 free -- 1. Camden Smith.

GIRLS

Ages 6 & under

25 free -- 2. Jillian Highfield, 3. Calli Switzer.

50 free -- 2. Jillian Highfield.

25 back -- 1. Jillian Highfield, 2. Calli Switzer.

25 breast -- 1. Jillian Highfield.

Ages 7-8

25 free -- 1. Sadie Highfield, 2. Wren Keith.

100 IM -- 1. Kaydence Moss, 2. Sadie Highfield.

25 fly -- 1. Kaydence Moss, 2. Wren Keith.

50 free -- 1. Kaydence Moss, 2. Wren Keith, 4. Sadie Highfield.

25 back -- 1. Kaydence Moss, 2. Sadie Highfield, 7. Wren Keith.

25 breast -- 1. Kaydence Moss, 3. Sadie Highfield.

Ages 9-10

50 free -- 4. Evelynn Highfield, 9. Charlotte Pellow, 11. McKenzy Thomas, 12. Abigail Collins, 15. Callie Higley, 22. Aubrie Brinkley.

50 breast -- 1. Evelynn Highfield, 8. Abigail Collins, 11. Aubrie Brinkley, 12. Callie Higley. 

100 free -- 2. Evelynn Highfield, 12. Charlotte Pellow, 14. Abigail Collins, 15. Callie Higley, 18. Rowan Reynolds. 

100 breast -- 1. Evelynn Highfield, 3. Rowan Reynolds, 5. Charlotte Pellow, 8. Callie Higley, 9. Aubrie Brinkley.

50 fly -- 10. McKenzy Thomas, 12. Rowan Reynolds.

200 IM -- 3. Evelynn Highfield, 6. McKenzy Thomas.

Ages 11-12

50 free -- 1. Danielle Erdley, 7. Jersey Swartz, 14. Samantha Smith, 24. Chloe Switzer, 28. Sabrina Doyle.

50 back -- 1. Danielle Erdley, 3. Jersey Swartz, 13. Chloe Switzer. 

50 breast -- 7. Danielle Erdley, 10. Jersey Swartz, 13. Chloe Switzer. 

100 fly -- 5. Lexi Anthony.

100 free -- 1. Danielle Erdley, 14. Samantha Smith, 15. Lexi Anthony, 22. Sabrina Doyle.

100 back -- 3. Jersey Swartz, 7. Lexi Anthony, 11. Chloe Switzer.

50 fly -- 2. Danielle Erdley, 7. Lexi Anthony, 8. Samantha Smith.

200 IM -- 4. Danielle Erdley.

Ages 13-14

50 free -- 9. Ally Wilson.

100 back -- 3. Ally Wilson.

100 free -- 7. Ally Wilson.

200 back -- 3. Ally Wilson.

MIXED

Ages 8 & under

100 medley relay -- 1. Sadie Highfield, Kaydence Moss, Wren Keith, Barrett Smith.

100 free relay -- 1. Kaydence Moss, Wren Keith, Sadie Highfield, Barrett Smith, 5. Dominic Peterson, Ezra Thomas, Jillian Highfield, Calli Switzer.

Ages 9-10 

200 medley relay -- 2. Parker Smith, Evelynn Highfield, McKenzy Thomas, Charlotte Pellow, 4. Callie Higley, Jacob Palmer, Abigail Collins, Aubrie Brinkley.

200 free relay -- 2. Abigail Collins, Charlotte Pellow, Evelynn Highfield, Parker Smith, 5. Callie Higley, Jacob Palmer, Aubrie Brinkley, McKenzy Thomas.

Ages 11-12

200 medley relay -- 4. Chloe Switzer, Jersey Swartz, Samantha Smith, Lexi Anthony.

200 free relay -- 1. Danielle Erdley, Lexi Anthony, Jersey Swartz, Jordan Stumpf.

