52ND ANNUAL OIL CITY INVITATIONAL
Franklin YMCA results
BOYS
Ages 6 & under
25 free -- 1. Ezra Thomas, 2. Dominic Peterson, 3. Logan Infield.
50 free -- 1. Ezra Thomas, 2. Dominic Peterson.
25 back -- 1. Dominic Peterson, 2. Ezra Thomas, 3. Logan Infield.
25 breast -- Ezra Thomas.
Ages 7-8
25 free -- 1. Barrett Smith.
25 fly -- 1. Barrett Smith.
50 free -- 1. Barrett Smith.
25 back -- 1. Barrett Smith.
Ages 9-10
50 free -- 11. Jacob Palmer.
50 back -- 2. Parker Smith.
50 breast -- 6. Parker Smith, 9. Jacob Palmer.
100 free -- 7. Parker Smith, 11. Jacob Palmer.
100 breast -- 6. Jacob Palmer.
Ages 11-12
50 free -- 1. Jordan Stumpf.
50 breast -- 2. Jordan Stumpf.
100 free -- 2. Jordan Stumpf.
100 back -- 2. Jordan Stumpf.
Ages 13-14
200 free -- 1. Camden Smith.
50 free -- 1. Camden Smith.
100 back -- 1. Camden Smith.
100 free -- 1. Camden Smith.
GIRLS
Ages 6 & under
25 free -- 2. Jillian Highfield, 3. Calli Switzer.
50 free -- 2. Jillian Highfield.
25 back -- 1. Jillian Highfield, 2. Calli Switzer.
25 breast -- 1. Jillian Highfield.
Ages 7-8
25 free -- 1. Sadie Highfield, 2. Wren Keith.
100 IM -- 1. Kaydence Moss, 2. Sadie Highfield.
25 fly -- 1. Kaydence Moss, 2. Wren Keith.
50 free -- 1. Kaydence Moss, 2. Wren Keith, 4. Sadie Highfield.
25 back -- 1. Kaydence Moss, 2. Sadie Highfield, 7. Wren Keith.
25 breast -- 1. Kaydence Moss, 3. Sadie Highfield.
Ages 9-10
50 free -- 4. Evelynn Highfield, 9. Charlotte Pellow, 11. McKenzy Thomas, 12. Abigail Collins, 15. Callie Higley, 22. Aubrie Brinkley.
50 breast -- 1. Evelynn Highfield, 8. Abigail Collins, 11. Aubrie Brinkley, 12. Callie Higley.
100 free -- 2. Evelynn Highfield, 12. Charlotte Pellow, 14. Abigail Collins, 15. Callie Higley, 18. Rowan Reynolds.
100 breast -- 1. Evelynn Highfield, 3. Rowan Reynolds, 5. Charlotte Pellow, 8. Callie Higley, 9. Aubrie Brinkley.
50 fly -- 10. McKenzy Thomas, 12. Rowan Reynolds.
200 IM -- 3. Evelynn Highfield, 6. McKenzy Thomas.
Ages 11-12
50 free -- 1. Danielle Erdley, 7. Jersey Swartz, 14. Samantha Smith, 24. Chloe Switzer, 28. Sabrina Doyle.
50 back -- 1. Danielle Erdley, 3. Jersey Swartz, 13. Chloe Switzer.
50 breast -- 7. Danielle Erdley, 10. Jersey Swartz, 13. Chloe Switzer.
100 fly -- 5. Lexi Anthony.
100 free -- 1. Danielle Erdley, 14. Samantha Smith, 15. Lexi Anthony, 22. Sabrina Doyle.
100 back -- 3. Jersey Swartz, 7. Lexi Anthony, 11. Chloe Switzer.
50 fly -- 2. Danielle Erdley, 7. Lexi Anthony, 8. Samantha Smith.
200 IM -- 4. Danielle Erdley.
Ages 13-14
50 free -- 9. Ally Wilson.
100 back -- 3. Ally Wilson.
100 free -- 7. Ally Wilson.
200 back -- 3. Ally Wilson.
MIXED
Ages 8 & under
100 medley relay -- 1. Sadie Highfield, Kaydence Moss, Wren Keith, Barrett Smith.
100 free relay -- 1. Kaydence Moss, Wren Keith, Sadie Highfield, Barrett Smith, 5. Dominic Peterson, Ezra Thomas, Jillian Highfield, Calli Switzer.
Ages 9-10
200 medley relay -- 2. Parker Smith, Evelynn Highfield, McKenzy Thomas, Charlotte Pellow, 4. Callie Higley, Jacob Palmer, Abigail Collins, Aubrie Brinkley.
200 free relay -- 2. Abigail Collins, Charlotte Pellow, Evelynn Highfield, Parker Smith, 5. Callie Higley, Jacob Palmer, Aubrie Brinkley, McKenzy Thomas.
Ages 11-12
200 medley relay -- 4. Chloe Switzer, Jersey Swartz, Samantha Smith, Lexi Anthony.
200 free relay -- 1. Danielle Erdley, Lexi Anthony, Jersey Swartz, Jordan Stumpf.