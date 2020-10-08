HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported six additional cases of COVID-19 (five confirmed and one probable) and Clarion County reported five new confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has 110 total cases (84 confirmed and 26 probable) and Clarion County now has 150 total cases (116 confirmed and 34 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at 15 total cases (12 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new confirmed cases, giving the county 334 total cases (270 confirmed and 64 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 12 new confirmed cases, giving the county 797 total cases (713 confirmed and 84 probable).
The state on Thursday reported 1,376 new statewide positive cases, raising the total number of cases to 167,928 (162,063 confirmed and 5,865 probable). There are 11,160 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Thursday marks three consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 158 days.
Statewide, there were 27 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 8,299, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 23,611 resident cases and 5,229 cases among employees for a total of 28,840 cases at 999 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,528 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a recovery rate of 81%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 1 and Wednesday is 210,227, including 7,585 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 9,218. Statewide, there have been 1,985,103 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."