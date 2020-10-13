2 area school districts report COVID-19 cases

The Valley Grove and Titusville area school districts each has reported two positive cases of COVID-19.
Valley Grove was notified of an adult case on Sunday night and a student case late Monday afternoon, according to Superintendent Kevin Briggs.
The superintendent would not specify the adult's position with the school other than to say it is "an adult associated with the high school."
The student also is linked to Rocky Grove High School, which is closed to in-person learning today through Wednesday because of the two cases, Briggs said. Valley Grove Elementary School remains open.
Titusville was notified of an adult case — a cafeteria employee — on Saturday and a student case on Sunday, according to Superintendent Stephanie A. Keebler. Both are linked to the high school, which remains open.
However, Keebler said, 41 students and three cafeteria staff members were contact-traced and are quarantined at home.
Both districts have been working with the state Department of Health.
