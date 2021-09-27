2 die in vehicle fire on Interstate 80

Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, during which time their vehicle caught fire, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea.
The accident took place near westbound mile marker 34 in Clintonville at about 4:40 a.m., according to Venango County 911.
According to Franklin state police, that section of I-80 was closed up until about 11:40 a.m.
Traffic had been detoured at exit 35 (Route 308/Clintonville) to Route 308 North to Old Route 8, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.