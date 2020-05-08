HARRISBURG — Mercer County has a second coronavirus-related death and 1,323 additional positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported statewide, according to the state Department of Health.
The number of additional cases reported Friday, which includes 12 in Erie County and two in Butler County, is an increase of 253 over the number of new cases reported Thursday. The statewide total is 54,238, according to the state.
There were no additional cases reported Friday from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, Crawford, Jefferson, Warren or Armstrong counties.
Of the total statewide cases reported Friday, 3,553 are those of health care workers, which is an increase of 116 over the total reported Thursday.
The state announced an additional 200 deaths on Friday, including the one in Mercer County, which is 110 fewer than the number of new deaths reported Thursday.
The additional deaths have occurred over the past several weeks, according to the state.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported an additional 466 cases of COVID-19 for a total of 12,461 — 10,919 residents and 1,542 employees — at 522 distinct facilities in 44 counties. The number of new cases reported Friday is 147 fewer than the number of new cases reported Thursday.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, 13 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County, five residents and five employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
An additional 103 deaths were reported Friday from nursing or personal care facilities — 144 fewer than Thursday — which brings the statewide total to 2,458. That total includes one in Armstrong County and two in Butler County.
There are 216,321 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 286 in Venango County, 547 in Clarion County, 33 in Forest County, 745 in Crawford County, 900 in Mercer County, 2,695 in Butler County, 368 in Jefferson County, 2,503 in Erie County, 201 in Warren County and 819 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 669 total tests through Thursday, including 525 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 26 tests were positive for the virus. There are 23 test results pending.
As of Friday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has two positive COVID-19 in-patients. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS on Friday also reported Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 3,157 total tests through Thursday, including 2,130 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 216 tests were positive for the virus. There are 35 test results pending.
As of Friday, BHS said, there are seven Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Five of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and two are suspected of having it. There are two COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 154 (5 deaths); Allegheny, 1,455 (119 deaths); Armstrong, 55 (3 deaths); Beaver, 479 (78 deaths); Bedford, 28 (1 death); Berks, 3,190 (168 deaths); Blair, 28; Bradford, 37 (2 deaths); Bucks, 3,750 (331 deaths); Butler, 192 (6 deaths); Cambria, 40 (1 death); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 192 (16 deaths); Centre, 117 (1 death); Chester, 1,728 (176 deaths); Clarion, 23 (1 death); Clearfield, 24; Clinton, 37; Columbia, 307 (20 deaths); Crawford, 20; Cumberland, 414 (31 deaths); Dauphin, 764 (37 deaths); Delaware, 4,680 (382 deaths); Elk, 5 (1 death); Erie, 113 (2 deaths); Fayette, 84 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 452 (11 deaths); Fulton, 7 (1 death); Greene, 27 (1 death); Huntingdon, 117; Indiana, 75 (5 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 93 (1 death); Lackawanna, 1,114 (113 deaths); Lancaster, 2,122 (165 deaths); Lawrence, 69 (7 deaths); Lebanon, 797 (16 deaths); Lehigh, 3,140 (114 deaths); Luzerne, 2,347 (120 deaths); Lycoming, 109 (4 deaths); McKean, 6 (1 death); Mercer, 70 (2 deaths); Mifflin, 50; Monroe, 1,198 (63 deaths); Montgomery, 5,037 (515 deaths); Montour, 50; Northampton, 2,390 (153 deaths); Northumberland, 118; Perry, 34 (1 death); Philadelphia, 14,384 (833 deaths); Pike, 422 (21 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 430 (13 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 32 (1 death); Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 86 (13 deaths); Tioga, 16 (1 death); Union, 40 (1 death); Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 121 (4 deaths); Wayne, 113 (5 deaths); Westmoreland, 413 (30 deaths); Wyoming, 28 (2 deaths); York, 753 (13 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (26%), 65-plus (28%)