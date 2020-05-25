HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Mercer and Butler counties each reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday among the 473 new cases reported statewide.
Mercer County now has added 38 cases since May 5, pushing the county's total number to 105, according to the state. Butler county's overall total is now 220.
Erie County reported eight new cases, bringing its total to 217, according to state figures.
There were no new COVID-19 cases reported Monday from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson, Warren or Armstrong counties.
An additional 41 statewide cases of the virus among health care workers were reported on Monday pushing the total number of those cases to 5,140.
The 473 statewide cases reported marks the 15th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 19th in the past 23.
The 68,186 total statewide cases reported by the state include confirmed and probable cases. The confirmed cases total 66,347
According to the state, there are two categories of probable cases — "by definition and high-risk exposure," of which there were 1,839 cases Monday, and "by serology test and either symptoms or high-risk exposure," of which 549 cases are a subset of the 1,839 being reported.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a serology test "is designed to detect antibodies produced in response to SARS-CoV-2 and to avoid detection of antibodies against other common coronaviruses that cause less severe illnesses, such as colds."
The state said there are 5,139 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths.
A death reported Friday by Butler Health System from Butler Memorial Hospital was not included in the state's number of reported deaths on Monday.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. According to the state, there are now 14,690 resident cases and 2,471 cases among employees, for a total of 17,161 at 594 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of residents and employees in the following counties:
— Clarion: Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion (fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees)
—Armstrong: Parker Personal Care Facility in Parker (six residents or in-patients and six employees)
— Mercer: Helens Place for Personal Care in Sharon (fewer than five residents or in-patients)
— Butler: Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville (fewer than five residents or in-patients), Concordia at the Orchard in Butler (six residents or in-patients and eight employees), Sunnyview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Butler (fewer than five residents or in-patients), Sherwood Oaks in Cranberry (fewer than five employees), The Grove at Harmony in Harmony (fewer than five employees) and Saxony Health Center in Saxonburg (fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees)
— Erie: Abington Crest Healthcare & Rehab Center (fewer than five residents or in-patients), Elmwood Gardens of Presby Senior Care (fewer than five employees), LECOM at Presque Isle (fewer than five residents or in-patients), Millcreek Manor (fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees), Village at Luther Square (fewer than five residents or in-patients) and Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehab Center (fewer than five employees). All facilities are in Erie.
The statewide total of deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, according to the state, is 3,379, which includes deaths in the following counties, all of which are fewer than five:
— Armstrong: Parker Personal Care Facility in Parker
— Butler: Concordia at the Orchard in Butler
— Erie: LECOM at Presque Isle in Erie
According to the state, the information on long-term care facilities includes Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
There are 334,928 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 470 in Venango County, 646 in Clarion County, 70 in Forest County, 996 in Crawford County, 1,399 in Mercer County, 3,426 in Butler County, 474 in Jefferson County, 3,958 in Erie County, 330 in Warren County and 1,122 in Armstrong County.
According to the state, negative case data includes negative polymerise chain reaction (PCR) tests. Negative case statistics do not include negative antibody tests.
PCR tests detect an antigen — toxin or foreign substance — and not the body’s immune response or antibodies.
The state said recovery is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states.
If a case has not been reported as a death and it is more than 30 days past the date of the individual's first positive test (or onset of symptoms), the individual is then considered recovered, the state said.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Positive cases by county
Adams, 227 (7 deaths); Allegheny, 1,805 (160 deaths); Armstrong, 58 (3 deaths); Beaver, 568 (72 deaths); Bedford, 37 (2 deaths); Berks, 3,903 (296 deaths); Blair, 48 (1 death); Bradford, 44 (3 deaths); Bucks, 4,894 (461 deaths); Butler, 220 (12 deaths); Cambria, 57 (2 deaths); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 231 (22 deaths); Centre, 147 (6 deaths); Chester, 2,428 (251 deaths); Clarion, 29 (2 deaths); Clearfield, 34; Clinton, 51 (1 death); Columbia, 343 (31 deaths); Crawford, 22; Cumberland, 598 (46 deaths); Dauphin, 1,123 (63 deaths); Delaware, 6,210 (514 deaths); Elk, 6; Erie, 217 (4 deaths); Fayette, 94 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 740 (29 deaths); Fulton, 14 (1 death); Greene, 27; Huntingdon, 228 (1 death); Indiana, 89 (5 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 95 (4 deaths); Lackawanna, 1,494 (153 deaths); Lancaster, 2,896 (280 deaths); Lawrence, 74 (8 deaths); Lebanon, 912 (27 deaths); Lehigh, 3,667 (209 deaths); Luzerne, 2,651 (135 deaths); Lycoming, 160 (14 deaths); McKean, 12 (1 death); Mercer, 105 (4 deaths); Mifflin, 58 (1 death); Monroe, 1,305 (99 deaths); Montgomery, 6,576 (633 deaths); Montour, 50; Northampton, 2,920 (199 deaths); Northumberland, 174 (3 deaths); Perry, 47 (1 death); Philadelphia, 17,495 (1,226 deaths); Pike, 477 (18 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 592 (27 deaths); Snyder, 38 (1 death); Somerset, 37; Sullivan, 2; Susquehanna, 96 (15 deaths); Tioga, 16 (2 deaths); Union, 54 (1 death); Venango, 8; Warren, 3; Washington, 138 (5 deaths); Wayne, 118 (7 deaths); Westmoreland, 441 (38 deaths); Wyoming, 33 (7 deaths); York, 930 (22 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (2%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (25%), 65-plus (29%)