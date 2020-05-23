HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health Saturday announced an additional 725 positive cases of COVID-19, among those were new cases in Clarion, Mercer, Butler and Erie.
Three new cases were reported in Clarion County, which brings the county's total to 28.
One additional case in Mercer County gives it 36 since May 5, pushing the county's total number of cases to 103, according to the state's figures.
Butler County's seven additional cases bring the county's total to 216, while Erie County with 20 new cases, now has 210 total cases, according to the state.
There were no new positive COVID-19 cases reported from Venango, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson, Warren or Armstrong counties.
An additional 85 statewide cases of the virus among health care workers were reported Saturday-a decrease of 3 from the number of new cases reported Friday- pushing the total number of those cases to 5,064.
The 725 statewide cases reported marks the 13th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 17th in the past 21. The state has 66,983 total cases.
The state is now reporting there are 513 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which the state considers probable cases and not confirmed cases.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a serology test "is designed to detect antibodies produced in response to SARS-CoV-2 and to avoid detection of antibodies against other common coronaviruses that cause less severe illnesses, such as colds."
The state said there were 112 new deaths reported Saturday, a decrease of three from the number of additional deaths reported Friday, bringing the statewide total to 5,096.
Among the new deaths reported was an additional death in Armstrong County, bringing the countywide total to three.
A death reported Friday by Butler Health System from Butler Memorial Hospital was not included in the state's number of reported deaths Saturday.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported 255 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, which is 106 higher than the number of additional cases reported Friday.
According to the state, there are now 14,486 resident cases and 2,437 cases among employees, for a total of 16,923 at 589 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of residents and employees in the following counties:
-Clarion: Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion
-Armstrong: Parker Personal Care Facility in Parker
-Mercer: Helens Place for Personal Care in Sharon
-Butler: Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville, Concordia at the Orchard in Butler, Sunnyview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Butler, Sherwood Oaks in Cranberry, The Grove at Harmony in Harmony and Saxony Health Center in Saxonburg
-Erie: Abington Crest Healthcare & Rehab Center, Elmwood Gardens of Presby Senior Care, LECOM at Presque Isle, Millcreek Manor, Village at Luther Square and Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehab Center in Erie.
An additional 74 deaths were reported Saturday from nursing or personal care facilities, an increase of 33 from the additional number of deaths reported Friday.
The statewide total of deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, according to the state, is 3,349, which includes deaths in the following counties:
-Armstrong: Parker Personal Care Facility in Parker
-Butler: Concordia at the Orchard in Butler
-Erie: LECOM at Presque Isle in Erie
There are 321,469 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 453 in Venango County, 636 in Clarion County, 64 in Forest County, 975 in Crawford County, 1,327 in Mercer County, 3,371 in Butler County, 465 in Jefferson County, 3,797 in Erie County, 323 in Warren County and 1,112 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Positive cases by county
Adams, 222 (6 deaths); Allegheny, 1,753 (158 deaths); Armstrong, 58 (3 deaths); Beaver, 552 (72 deaths); Bedford, 37 (2 deaths); Berks, 3,845 (292 deaths); Blair, 46 (1 death); Bradford, 44 (3 deaths); Bucks, 4,839 (460 deaths); Butler, 216 (12 deaths); Cambria, 56 (2 deaths); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 227 (22 deaths); Centre, 143 (6 deaths); Chester, 2,364 (245 deaths); Clarion, 28 (2 deaths); Clearfield, 34; Clinton, 49 (1 death); Columbia, 342 (29 deaths); Crawford, 21; Cumberland, 584 (46 deaths); Dauphin, 1,061 (62 deaths); Delaware, 6,114 (513 deaths); Elk, 6; Erie, 210 (4 deaths); Fayette, 94 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 711 (29 deaths); Fulton, 14 (1 death); Greene, 27; Huntingdon, 227 (1 death); Indiana, 89 (5 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 94 (4 deaths); Lackawanna, 1,476 (152 deaths); Lancaster, 2,790 (279 deaths); Lawrence, 74 (8 deaths); Lebanon, 900 (24 deaths); Lehigh, 3,628 (202 deaths); Luzerne, 2,631 (135 deaths); Lycoming, 158 (13 deaths); McKean, 11 (1 death); Mercer, 103 (4 deaths); Mifflin, 57 (1 death); Monroe, 1,302 (99 deaths); Montgomery, 6,464 (633 deaths); Montour, 50; Northampton, 2,866 (197 deaths); Northumberland, 164 (3 deaths); Perry, 45 (1 death); Philadelphia, 17,208 (1,217 deaths); Pike, 476 (18 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 576 (26 deaths); Snyder, 38 (1 death); Somerset, 37; Sullivan, 2; Susquehanna, 95 (15 deaths); Tioga, 16 (2 deaths); Union, 52 (1 death); Venango, 8; Warren, 3; Washington, 135 (5 deaths); Wayne, 117 (7 deaths); Westmoreland, 437 (38 deaths); Wyoming, 33 (7 deaths); York, 904 (22 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (2%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (25%), 65-plus (29%)