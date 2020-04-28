HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported an additional 1,214 positive COVID-19 cases, pushing the statewide total to 43,264.
The new cases include one each in Clarion and Mercer counties, three in Armstrong County, four in Butler County and five in Erie County, which also reported its first two deaths.
The state reported no new positive cases from Venango, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson or Warren counties.
The number of new cases reported Tuesday is an increase of 329 over the number of new cases reported Monday. Prior to Tuesday, the state had three consecutive days in which the number of new cases reported had declined.
In addition, the number of new cases reported Monday, 885, was the first day since April 20 that there were fewer than 1,000 new cases reported.
However, state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine has pointed out in past daily briefings that data reported on Tuesdays tend to show a large increase over data reported on Mondays.
That's because, she has said, some health systems wait until Monday to submit their weekend statistics. The state bases its daily statistics on data received by midnight.
All COVID-19 patients, the state said, are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital. Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths.
The state also reported an additional 119 deaths, including the two reported Tuesday from Erie County, pushing the statewide total to 1,716. On Monday, the state had reported an additional 47 deaths.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported an additional 323 cases of COVID-19 for a total of 8,280 — 7,360 residents and 920 employees — at 452 distinct facilities in 41 counties.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, 11 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County, three residents and three employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
There was an increase of 99 deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities, bringing the statewide total to 1,089, according to the state. That statewide total includes two from Butler County.
There are 165,824 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 235 in Venango County, 466 in Clarion County, 27 in Forest County, 658 in Crawford County, 673 in Mercer County, 2,066 in Butler County, 308 in Jefferson County, 1,770 in Erie County, 165 in Warren County and 624 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 570 total tests through Monday, including 462 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 21 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Tuesday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has two positive COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS also reported that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,576 total tests through Monday, including 1,878 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 201 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Tuesday, BHS said, there are 10 Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Five of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and five are suspected of having it. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Meadville Medical Center on Tuesday reported it had conducted a total of 489 tests, 14 of which were positive and 470 of which were negative. The remaining five tests are pending.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 124 (1 death); Allegheny, 1,235 (87 deaths); Armstrong, 50 (2 deaths); Beaver, 388 (59 deaths); Bedford, 22 (1 death); Berks, 2,605 (91 deaths); Blair, 21; Bradford, 28 (2 deaths); Bucks, 2,643 (164 deaths); Butler, 174 (6 deaths); Cambria, 22 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 169 (13 deaths); Centre, 93 (1 death); Chester, 1,256 (85 deaths); Clarion, 23 (1 death); Clearfield, 11; Clinton, 29; Columbia, 279 (8 deaths); Crawford, 19; Cumberland, 296 (10 deaths); Dauphin, 553 (20 deaths); Delaware, 3,463 (161 deaths); Elk, 3; Erie, 86 (2 deaths); Fayette, 79 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 237 (4 deaths); Fulton, 3; Greene, 26; Huntingdon, 26; Indiana, 62 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 4; Juniata, 81; Lackawanna, 854 (71 deaths); Lancaster, 1,678 (78 deaths); Lawrence, 63 (5 deaths); Lebanon, 635 (8 deaths); Lehigh, 2,685 (64 deaths); Luzerne, 2,078 (74 deaths); Lycoming, 58; McKean, 5; Mercer, 66 (1 death); Mifflin, 34; Monroe, 1,097 (48 deaths); Montgomery, 4,043 (249 deaths); Montour, 47; Northampton, 1,970 (55 deaths); Northumberland, 92; Perry, 27 (1 death); Philadelphia, 11,604 (276 deaths); Pike, 362 (12 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 330 (5 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 26; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 82 (4 deaths); Tioga, 14 (1 death); Union, 33; Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 109 (2 deaths); Wayne, 93 (3 deaths); Westmoreland, 383 (20 deaths); Wyoming, 18 (2 deaths); York, 614 (9 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (38%), 50-64 (27%), 65-plus (26%)