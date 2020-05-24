HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Sunday announced additional cases of COVID-19 in four area counties among the 730 new cases reported statewide.
Clarion, Crawford and Mercer counties each reported one new case, and Butler County reported three additional cases. One case from Erie County's total was subtracted.
On Saturday, three new cases were reported from Clarion County. Combined with Sunday's case, that Clarion County now has 29 total cases, according to state figures.
Mercer County also had an additional case on Saturday. Combined with the case reported Sunday, Mercer County now has added 37 cases since May 5, pushing the county's total number to 104, according to the state. The case reported from Crawford County on Sunday gives it 22 total cases.
Butler County over the weekend totaled 10 additional cases, bringing the county's overall total to 219, according to state figures. Erie County reported 20 new cases on Saturday, and Sunday's subtraction of one case adjusts its total to 209.
There were no new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend from Venango, Forest, Jefferson, Warren or Armstrong counties.
An additional 120 statewide cases of the virus among health care workers were reported over the weekend — 35 on Sunday and 85 on Saturday — pushing the total number of those cases to 5,099.
The 730 statewide cases reported marks the 14th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 18th in the past 22.
The 67,713 total statewide cases reported by the state include confirmed and probable cases. The confirmed cases total 65,906.
According to the state, there are two categories of probable cases — "by definition and high-risk exposure," of which there are 1,807 cases, and "by serology test and either symptoms or high-risk exposure," of which 531 cases are a subset of the 1,807 being reported.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a serology test "is designed to detect antibodies produced in response to SARS-CoV-2 and to avoid detection of antibodies against other common coronaviruses that cause less severe illnesses, such as colds."
The state said there are 5,124 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths. Among new deaths reported Saturday was one from Armstrong County, which brings that county's total to three.
A death reported Friday by Butler Health System from Butler Memorial Hospital was not included in the state's number of reported deaths over the weekend.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported 396 new cases of COVID-19 — 141 on Sunday and 255 on Saturday.
According to the state, there are now 14,607 resident cases and 2,457 cases among employees, for a total of 17,064 at 591 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of residents and employees in the following counties:
— Clarion: Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion (fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees)
—Armstrong: Parker Personal Care Facility in Parker (six residents or in-patients and six employees)
— Mercer: Helens Place for Personal Care in Sharon (fewer than five residents or in-patients)
— Butler: Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville (fewer than five residents or in-patients), Concordia at the Orchard in Butler (six residents or in-patients and eight employees), Sunnyview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Butler (fewer than five residents or in-patients), Sherwood Oaks in Cranberry (fewer than five employees), The Grove at Harmony in Harmony (fewer than five employees) and Saxony Health Center in Saxonburg (fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees)
Erie: Abington Crest Healthcare & Rehab Center (fewer than five residents or in-patients), Elmwood Gardens of Presby Senior Care (fewer than five employees), LECOM at Presque Isle (fewer than five residents or in-patients), Millcreek Manor (fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees), Village at Luther Square (fewer than five residents or in-patients) and Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehab Center (fewer than five employees). All facilities are in Erie.
The statewide total of deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, according to the state, is 3,357, which includes deaths in the following counties, all of which are fewer than five:
— Armstrong: Parker Personal Care Facility in Parker
— Butler: Concordia at the Orchard in Butler
— Erie: LECOM at Presque Isle in Erie
According to the state, the information on long-term care facilities includes Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
There are 328,382 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 460 in Venango County, 644 in Clarion County, 64 in Forest County, 979 in Crawford County, 1,338 in Mercer County, 3,391 in Butler County, 471 in Jefferson County, 3,866 in Erie County, 325 in Warren County and 1,119 in Armstrong County.
According to the state, negative case data only includes negative polymerise chain reaction (PCR) tests. Negative case statistics do not include negative antibody tests.
PCR tests detect an antigen — toxin or foreign substance — and not the body’s immune response or antibodies.
The state said recovery is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states.
If a case has not been reported as a death and it is more than 30 days past the date of the individual's first positive test (or onset of symptoms), the individual is then considered recovered, the state said.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Positive cases by county
Adams, 226 (7 deaths); Allegheny, 1,777 (159 deaths); Armstrong, 58 (3 deaths); Beaver, 554 (72 deaths); Bedford, 37 (2 deaths); Berks, 3,885 (296 deaths); Blair, 46 (1 death); Bradford, 44 (3 deaths); Bucks, 4,867 (461 deaths); Butler, 219 (12 deaths); Cambria, 57 (2 deaths); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 229 (22 deaths); Centre, 146 (6 deaths); Chester, 2,390 (248 deaths); Clarion, 29 (2 deaths); Clearfield, 34; Clinton, 50 (1 death); Columbia, 344 (30 deaths); Crawford, 22; Cumberland, 592 (46 deaths); Dauphin, 1,099 (63 deaths); Delaware, 6,179 (514 deaths); Elk, 6; Erie, 209 (4 deaths); Fayette, 94 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 734 (29 deaths); Fulton, 14 (1 death); Greene, 27; Huntingdon, 228 (1 death); Indiana, 89 (5 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 95 (4 deaths); Lackawanna, 1,491 (153 deaths); Lancaster, 2,854 (279 deaths); Lawrence, 74 (8 deaths); Lebanon, 909 (27 deaths); Lehigh, 3,651 (206 deaths); Luzerne, 2,645 (135 deaths); Lycoming, 158 (14 deaths); McKean, 11 (1 death); Mercer, 104 (4 deaths); Mifflin, 58 (1 death); Monroe, 1,304 (99 deaths); Montgomery, 6,525 (633 deaths); Montour, 50; Northampton, 2,911 (198 deaths); Northumberland, 170 (3 deaths); Perry, 47 (1 death); Philadelphia, 17,384 (1,221 deaths); Pike, 477 (18 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 585 (27 deaths); Snyder, 38 (1 death); Somerset, 37; Sullivan, 2; Susquehanna, 96 (15 deaths); Tioga, 16 (2 deaths); Union, 53 (1 death); Venango, 8; Warren, 3; Washington, 138 (5 deaths); Wayne, 117 (7 deaths); Westmoreland, 440 (38 deaths); Wyoming, 33 (7 deaths); York, 924 (22 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (2%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (25%), 65-plus (29%)