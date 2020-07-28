HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Venango County and Forest counties have reported additional cases of COVID-19.
Venango County, the state said, reported four confirmed cases, pushing its total to 59 (43 confirmed and 16 probable).
Forest County, which had not reported any new cases in more than three months, reported one confirmed case and one probable case, giving the county nine cases (six confirmed and three probable), the state said.
The last time Forest County had reported new cases was on April 16, when the county had two, according to the state.
Clarion County, the state said, holds at 72 cases (69 confirmed and three probable).
Mercer County reported three new confirmed cases, giving the county 303 (263 confirmed and 40 probable). Crawford County holds at 118 cases (99 confirmed and 19 probable).
The state on Tuesday reported 1,120 new statewide positive cases, raising the total to 109,384 (106,331 confirmed and 3,053 probable). There are 8,045 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional cases reported breaks a two-day streak of fewer than 1,000 new cases. Fewer than 1,000 additional cases have been reported in 77 of the past 86 days.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide there were 24 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,146.
Care facilities
— In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document that was updated Tuesday, Oil City Senior Living reports fewer than five employee cases of COVID-19. Also in that document, Clarion Senior Living continues to report five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
— In the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document that also was updated Tuesday, no tri-county facilities are reporting cases of COVID-19.
— An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a table compiled by the state and also updated through Tuesday, continues to show Venango County has five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility in Venango County. That table also shows Clarion County with one subtracted resident case. It now lists 10 resident cases and four employee cases at two unnamed facilities.
— To date, there have been no nursing or personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 19,225 resident cases and 3,868 cases among employees, for a total of 23,093 at 835 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 4,857 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 75%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 21 and Monday is 162,937, including 6,526 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 4,742. Statewide there have been 1,059,776 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 1,567 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday, including 468 tests at the hospital and 1,099 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 19 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has two COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).