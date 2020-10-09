HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced
Clarion County reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Venango County reported three additional cases (one confirmed and two probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has 154 total cases (120 confirmed and 34 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has 113 total cases (85 confirmed and 28 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at 15 total cases (12 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new confirmed cases, giving the county 336 total cases (272 confirmed and 64 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported five new cases (three confirmed and two probable), giving the county 802 total cases (716 confirmed and 86 probable).
The state on Friday reported 1,380 new statewide positive cases, raising the total number of cases to 169,308 (163,321 confirmed and 5,987 probable). There are 11,220 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Friday marks four consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 159 days.
Statewide, there were nine new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 8,308, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart shows there are now 16 employee cases, an increase of one over what had been reported; 18 resident cases; and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 23,717 resident cases and 5,252 cases among employees for a total of 28,969 cases at 1,002 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,548 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a recovery rate of 81%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 2 and Thursday is 211,544, including 7,805 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 9,310. Statewide, there have been 1,999,765 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 5,866 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 4,646 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 143 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, the hospital has one COVID-19 in-patient.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."