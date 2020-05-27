HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced a COVID-19 death in Armstrong County on Wednesday among the 113 new deaths reported statewide.
Additional cases of COVID-19 were reported by the state Department of Health in four area counties among the 780 new cases reported statewide.
Crawford and Mercer both reported one new case, bringing the totals to 23 confirmed cases in Crawford and 106 in Mercer.
Armstrong and Butler counties both reported two additional cases. Armstrong has 61 confirmed cases and Butler has 222.
Four cases from Clarion County's total were subtracted, giving the county 25 confirmed cases according to state figures.
There were no new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson or Warren counties.
An additional 57 statewide cases of the virus among health care workers were reported Wednesday - an increase of 38 from the number of new cases reported Tuesday - pushing the total number of those cases to 5,216.
The 780 statewide cases reported marks the 17th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 21st in the past 25.
The 69,417 total statewide cases reported by the state include confirmed and probable cases. The confirmed cases total 67,515.
According to the state, there are two categories of probable cases - "by definition and high-risk exposure," of which there were 1,902 cases Wednesday, and "by serology test and either symptoms or high-risk exposure," of which 576 cases are a subset of the 1,902 being reported.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a serology test "is designed to detect antibodies produced in response to SARS-CoV-2 and to avoid detection of antibodies against other common coronaviruses that cause less severe illnesses, such as colds."
The state said there were 113 new deaths reported Wednesday, which is 100 higher than the number of additional deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 5,265.
A death reported Friday by Butler Health System from Butler Memorial Hospital was not included in the state's number of reported deaths on Wednesday.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a decrease of 11 from the number of additional cases reported Tuesday.
According to the state, there are now 14,990 resident cases and 2,528 cases among employees, for a total of 17,518 at 596 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of residents and employees in the following counties:
- Clarion: Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion (fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees)
-Armstrong: Parker Personal Care Facility in Parker (six residents or in-patients and six employees)
- Mercer: Helens Place for Personal Care in Sharon (fewer than five residents or in-patients)
- Butler: Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville (fewer than five residents or in-patients), Concordia at the Orchard in Butler (six residents or in-patients and eight employees), Sunnyview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Butler (fewer than five residents or in-patients), Sherwood Oaks in Cranberry (fewer than five employees), The Grove at Harmony in Harmony (fewer than five employees) and Saxony Health Center in Saxonburg (fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees)
- Erie: Springhill Senior Living Community (fewer than five residents or in-patients), Abington Crest Healthcare & Rehab Center (fewer than five residents or in-patients), Elmwood Gardens of Presby Senior Care (fewer than five employees), LECOM at Presque Isle (fewer than five residents or in-patients), Millcreek Manor (fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees), Saint Mary's East (fewer than five employees), Sarah Reed Senior Living (fewer than five employees), Village at Luther Square (fewer than five residents or in-patients) and Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehab Center (fewer than five employees). All facilities are in Erie.
The statewide total of deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, according to the state, is 3,469, which includes deaths in the following counties, all of which are fewer than five:
- Armstrong: Parker Personal Care Facility in Parker
- Butler: Concordia at the Orchard in Butler
- Erie: LECOM at Presque Isle in Erie
According to the state, the information on long-term care facilities includes Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
There are 349,990 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 484 in Venango County, 663 in Clarion County, 76 in Forest County, 1033 in Crawford County, 1,478 in Mercer County, 3,541 in Butler County, 488 in Jefferson County, 4,274 in Erie County, 348 in Warren County and 1,181 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and zip code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
- Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 949 total tests through Tuesday, including 684 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 32 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, BHS said, there are two suspected COVID-19 in-patients at Clarion Hospital. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
- BHS also reported Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 4,641 total tests through Tuesday, including 2,556 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 238 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, BHS said, there are seven Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Two of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and five are suspected of having it. There is one COVID-19 patient in the hospital's intensive care unit.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 236 (7 deaths); Allegheny, 1,828 (160 deaths); Armstrong, 61 (4 deaths); Beaver, 570 (72 deaths); Bedford, 38 (2 deaths); Berks, 3,952 (301 deaths); Blair, 48 (1 death); Bradford, 46 (3 deaths); Bucks, 4,930 (473 deaths); Butler, 222 (12 deaths); Cambria, 57 (2 deaths); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 232 (22 deaths); Centre, 149 (6 deaths); Chester, 2,504 (260 deaths); Clarion, 25 (2 deaths); Clearfield, 37; Clinton, 54 (1 death); Columbia, 346 (31 deaths); Crawford, 23; Cumberland, 611 (47 deaths); Dauphin, 1,174 (66 deaths); Delaware, 6,289 (532 deaths); Elk, 6; Erie, 235 (4 deaths); Fayette, 95 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 756 (30 deaths); Fulton, 15 (1 death); Greene, 27; Huntingdon, 228 (2 deaths); Indiana, 90 (5 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 95 (4 deaths); Lackawanna, 1,511 (159 deaths); Lancaster, 3,031 (282 deaths); Lawrence, 74 (8 deaths); Lebanon, 936 (31 deaths); Lehigh, 3,699 (215 deaths); Luzerne, 2,677 (138 deaths); Lycoming, 161 (15 deaths); McKean, 12 (1 death); Mercer, 106 (4 deaths); Mifflin, 58 (1 death); Monroe, 1,310 (100 deaths); Montgomery, 6,738 (644 deaths); Montour, 50; Northampton, 2,958 (203 deaths); Northumberland, 182 (3 deaths); Perry, 53 (1 death); Philadelphia, 17,839 (1,262 deaths); Pike, 476 (18 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 601 (28 deaths); Snyder, 39 (1 death); Somerset, 37; Sullivan, 2; Susquehanna, 98 (15 deaths); Tioga, 16 (2 deaths); Union, 56 (1 death); Venango, 8; Warren, 3; Washington, 138 (5 deaths); Wayne, 118 (7 deaths); Westmoreland, 442 (38 deaths); Wyoming, 33 (7 deaths); York, 956 (22 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (2%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (25%), 65-plus (28%)