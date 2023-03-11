A busy Day 2 at Hershey

HERSHEY — Grove City junior Hunter Hohman posted a pair of major decisions on Friday and advanced to the finals of the 160-pound division in the 2022-23 PIAA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center. Five other area wrestlers, including Cranberry’s trio of Dalton Wenner, Elijah Brosius and Brayden McFetridge and Grove City’s duo of Hudson Hohman and Cody Hamilton will wrestle for medals in the consolation bracket today as well.
Hunter Hohman, 42-1 on the season and 91-8 in his career, will take on Laurel senior Grant MacKay (46-1), who was the 152-pound state champion as a sophomore and a runner-up at 160 last year.
Hohman opened up his day with a 16-3 major decision of Luke Sugalski of Faith Christian Academy in the quarterfinals and followed that up with a 12-4 major decision over Deegan Ross of Lackawanna Trail in the semis.
His younger brother, Hudson Hohman, will be wrestling for third place place today after going 2-1 on Friday.
The Eagle freshman (34-7) decisioned Meadowbrook Christian’s Max Wirnsberger in the quarterfinals at 121 pounds, 7-2, before getting pinned in the semis by Gauge Botero of Faith Christian Academy in 1:09. He then posted a 6-4 decision over Aiden Grogg of Saucon Valley to advance to today’s bronze medal match against Montoursville senior Branden Wentzel (39-10).
All three Cranberry wrestlers will be competing in seventh-place bouts today, as will Grove City’s Cody Hamilton.
Freshman Dalton Wenner (33-5) suffered a 6-0 loss to Trinity’s Will Detar in the 107-pound quarterfinals, came back with an 11-5 decision over Northwestern’s Sierra Chiesa before dropping a 7-0 decision to Kole Davidheiser of Faith Christian Academy in the fourth round of consolations. He’ll face freshman Gage Swank (39-11) of Muncy today.
Brosius followed Wenner’s path at 121 as he dropped into the consolation bracket after he lost by technical fall (16-1) to Montgomery’s Brandt Harer. However, the sophomore bounced back with a 2-0 decision over Quaker Valley’s Jack Kazalas before dropping a tough 2-1 decision to Grogg in the fourth round of consolations. Brosius (32-12 this season, 66-20 career) will meet Wirnsberger (44-8) in today’s medal bout.
After going 1-1 on Day 1, McFetridge won two of his three matches Friday to guarantee a medal. He opened by pinning Kollin Brungart of Penns Valley in 2:06 at 215 pounds and came back with a 5-0 decision over Grant Mathias of Berlin Brothersvalley. However, his run ended with an 8-0 major decision loss to Bentworth’s Vitali Daniels. The Berry senior (38-7 this year, 72-26 career) will square off against junior Dante Burns (40-7) of Conwell-Egan today.
Hamilton’s day started with a tough 6-5 ultimate tiebreaker loss to Bishop McDevitt’s Ryan Lawler in the 145-pound quarterfinals. He rebounded with an 18-4 major decision of Travis Riefenstahl of Saucon Valley, but later fell by a 3-0 decision to Gage Wentzel of Montoursville. Hamilton (37-4 this year, 67-13 career) is scheduled to face Benton senior Chase Burke (38-13) in today’s seventh-place bout.
Two other area wrestlers — Cranberry’s Dane Wenner and Titusville’s Brock Covell — had their seasons come to a close.
Wenner concluded his sophomore campaign at 36-11 (68-20 career) after falling 6-0 to Tyler Morrison of West Perry while Covell, a senior, pulled out a 7-6 win over Tyrone’s Kyle Scott before losing by a 5-2 count to Caleb Close of Bald Eagle Area in the third round of consolations. Covell finished at 37-10 for the season and 101-41 for his career.
Action will conclude today with the Parade of Championships set for 1:45 p.m. with the finals, as well the third-, fifth- and seventh-round bouts to get underway at 2 p.m.