FOXBURG — The Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District announced Monday it will remain on distance learning through Friday, Nov. 13.
Superintendent David McDeavitt, in a transcript, cited "ongoing COVID issues" as the reason.
"Currently, we have seven people who have recently tested positive for COVID and we have three people awaiting results from their test. In addition, we have over 60 people quarantined," McDeavitt said.
The closure, he said, includes all district activities. That includes, but not limited to, athletics and the CCCC students.