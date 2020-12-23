Students in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District will return to in-person learning Jan. 11.
The district said it will reopen Intermediate Unit 6 classrooms and resume transportation to the Clarion County Career Center beginning Jan. 4 when extracurricular programs will also resume.
Junior high school boys basketball players will practice Jan. 4. If a student in grades seven through nine wants to join the team, the district said the student must complete the provided medical forms under the Athletics tab on the district's website.
The district said the plan to return to school could change due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
"We ask that you be ready for students to be back on Jan. 11, but have a backup plan just in case things change," said superintendent David McDeavitt.