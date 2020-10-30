CLARION — The Allegheny-Clarion School District has suspended in-person classes and will conduct remote-learning classes through at least Tuesday as a result of three positive cases of COVID-19, Superintendent David McDeavitt told the Clarion News.
He did not say whether those infected were students or school personnel, or from which school the cases were reported. Two cases were reported Thursday and one was reported Friday.
In addition, McDeavitt said, 16 people are in quarantine, but he did not specify as to whether they were students or adults, or both.
The district had already been closed to in-person classes on Friday after the district announced the two cases reported Thursday.