A number of local officials, county employees and a representative from the Department of Environmental Protection attended Friday's open house and ribbon cutting for the new Venango County Community Recycling Center near Venango Regional Airport.

"This recycling center is a great addition to the community and a great service to residents of Venango County, especially to people moving back to the area who are used to having recycling available," Erik Johnson, the county's recycling coordinator, said at the ceremony.

Johnson added that the center will promote the growth and revitalization of the region.

Johnson thanked his co-workers at the county planning commission, the county commissioners, state officials and the DEP for their support of the project.

"It is important to believe in something and see it through," Johnson said.

The recycling center has been six years in the making.

"Recycling is a wonderful thing to provide to the community. This is a huge step forward for Venango County," county commissioner Mike Dulaney said.

The focus of the center will be on traditional household recycling items such as plastic, paper, cans and cardboard, Johnson said.

At this point, Johnson said, glass is accepted at the center but it will be used for landfill cover and not recycled. He added that he is looking into contracting with a hauler who would recycle the glass.

Johnson noted that items to be recycled should not be brought in plastic grocery bags because the bags get caught in the machinery and cause problems.

The center will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for special collections, Johnson said. He added that special collections will also be held once a month on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Johnson said it is necessary for people to register for a time slot beforehand to drop off items for the special collections.

After including a recommendation for a recycling center in the county's five-year plan in 2015, the county received a $345,502 state grant for a recycling center in October 2018 with the stipulation the facility be paid for by January 2021. That deadline was later extended until June 2021.

The county considered multiple sites, including the former Sears Automotive center in the Cranberry Mall. Cranberry Township supervisors rejected that proposal after discussions at several meetings.

In June 2020, the county settled on the CATA bus garage site near the airport, but some of the work had to wait until CATA moved its fleet to the new multimodal transportation hub in downtown Oil City.

Johnson said the county has received another grant that will be used to build an addition onto the recycling center and a loading dock.

KARA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+4
'A great addition'
Free

'A great addition'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

A number of local officials, county employees and a representative from the Department of Environmental Protection attended Friday's open house and ribbon cutting for the new Venango County Community Recycling Center near Venango Regional Airport.

+2
Summer learning
Free

Summer learning

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

For 20 years, Clarion University's Office of Continuing Education has provided the Kids In College summer enrichment program at the university's Venango Campus in Oil City.

+4
Kickoff worth wait
Free

Kickoff worth wait

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Taste of Talent had a rousing kickoff Wednesday after the popular Franklin event was delayed for two straight weeks due to weather.

Free

State OKs university integration plan

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities, including Clarion with Edinboro and California, by a unanimous vote.

+3
Focus on Two Mile lake
Free

Focus on Two Mile lake

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Venango County is in the early stages of getting a plan together to dredge part of Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park.

+4
'It's beautiful here'
Free

'It's beautiful here'

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

"Everyone has gone so over and above," said Debb Kapp, as she briefed volunteers and pointed passing Jeeps to staging destinations Saturday morning.

+2
'He filled our lives with joy'
Free

'He filled our lives with joy'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A 12-year-old boy from Dempseytown who lost his battle with brain cancer on Wednesday was a rallying point for the community.

Taste of Talent committee will map out revisions
Free

Taste of Talent committee will map out revisions

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Taste of Talent committee will confer this weekend over how to proceed since Franklin's popular summer event was canceled for a second straight week Wednesday due to storms.

+2
Preserving history
Free

Preserving history

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

STRATTANVILLE - Even before World War II ended in 1945, the people of Strattanville erected a monument to those who served in that conflict.

+4
Spruce-up at Oil City
Free

Spruce-up at Oil City

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Extensive renovations at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City and the Oil City high school and middle school have begun.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

+3
Filling Kits for Kids
Free

Filling Kits for Kids

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

More than 200 children in Venango County are currently dependent on foster care services. Many of them move from place to place, waiting to return home or find a new home.

+6
Artist traces journey
Free

Artist traces journey

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Artwork lines the walls of the Graffiti Gallery in Oil City. A stunning 3 by 4 foot oil on canvas portrait smiles from across the room.

+3
Markets are back
Free

Markets are back

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Local farmers markets are open around the area after last year's shutdowns, and business looks good across the board, say vendors and organizers.

+6
Smokin' good time
Free

Smokin' good time

  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

The sounds of music and the smell of barbecue filled the humid air and brought plenty of festival goers to Bandstand Park in Franklin this weekend for the Franklin Blues and BBQ festival despite on-and-off bouts of rain all weekend.

+3
Riding for a cause
Free

Riding for a cause

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Jeep enthusiasts have an opportunity to go off-road for a good cause next month.

+2
Putting pandemic in rear view
Free

Putting pandemic in rear view

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

A year ago, people wondered when things would be normal. For Venango County businesses, that time seems to be drawing near.

+2
Proper retirement
Free

Proper retirement

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Combined Flag Day services were held Monday in Franklin's Bandstand Park.

+4
Archers aim for fun
Free

Archers aim for fun

  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

The hundreds of archers who descended on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend wrapped up competition in the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship on Saturday and Sunday.

+3
425 days on the creek
Free

425 days on the creek

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A brother's challenge and a retiree schedule have led an Oil City man to go fishing every day for more than a year.

+4
An OC treasure
Free

An OC treasure

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Oil City's Hasson Park will mark its 125th anniversary with a big celebration Saturday.

+4
An OC treasure
Free

An OC treasure

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Oil City's Hasson Park will mark its 125th anniversary with a big celebration Saturday.

Free

Police warn of tainted candy

  • From staff reports

Brookville police are urging the public to be aware of controlled substances disguised as everyday candy after an arrest on Monday.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

+3
Purr-fect mix
Free

Purr-fect mix

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

SHIPPENVILLE - For the past eight months, Girl Scouts from Clarion Troop 17024 have been donating their time at Clarion PAWS feline adoption center.