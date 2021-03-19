'A huge upgrade'

The new Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City is nearing its substantial completion date of March 31.
Project manager Tom Basehore, who works for the Michael Baker Corp., said the hub will be operational by that date, but landscaping will still need to be finished and some areas on the property will need paved.
Most of the concrete paving has been done because the weather has been pretty good, Jason Ruggiero, executive director of the Venango County Planning Commission, told the county's Economic Development Authority this week.
Ruggiero said the final step will be asphalt paving where several trailers are parked on the site, but that will probably happen after the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) moves in.
The first floor of the multimodal hub is primarily dedicated to CATA buses.
A huge garage area will provide storage for CATA's 25 vehicles and buses of various sizes, and the new hub will include four maintenance bays and several lifts, Ruggiero said. One of the bays will be reserved for PennDOT to use, he added.
The hub also includes a bus wash for CATA vehicles.
"We didn't have a bus wash before and this wash can be programmed for different size vehicles," Ruggiero said.
PennDOT will have access to the hub's bus wash, Ruggiero said.
The upper floor of the hub is devoted office space for CATA and includes a break room and conference room with windows that look out over the city.
The hub has been in the works for a number of years, Ruggiero said.
"I think we applied for the first grant in 2014," he said.
Ruggiero said the county originally planned to build the hub on the site of the former Oil City parking garage that was demolished in 2017.
That site was on two one-way streets, making it more difficult to repark buses if the hub had been built there, Ruggiero said.
The hub was instead built on a former PennDOT parking lot nearby that was much better for parking and maneuvering buses, according to Ruggiero.
He explained that PennDOT had come to the county and offered to swap its parking lot for the parking garage site and use some of the facilities in the multimodal hub. The county was glad to take PennDOT up on the offer, according to Ruggiero.
Construction began on the multimodal hub in 2019.
Work at the site ceased for six weeks last spring because of Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown of businesses he believed were "nonessential."
"Given COVID and the little issues we had, we are about two months behind. Six weeks of that is because of the state shutdown. Without COVID we would be two weeks behind, which is reasonable," Basehore said.
He added that how well a project goes depends on how good the team is and for the multimodal hub they had a "90% good team."
"Everything is a huge upgrade," said Ruggiero. He pointed out that CATA hasn't had covered storage at its current bus depot by Venango Regional Airport, its offices are in a job trailer there, and maintenance was in a shed.
Ruggiero said CATA is considering moving into the new hub and beginning operations there between April 12 and April 19.
"They will move in over a weekend and begin operations. It will be a quick turnaround," Ruggiero told the Economic Development Authority.
Once CATA moves into the hub, Ruggiero said the county can remodel the space by the airport for conversion into the county's new recycling center. That facility is expected to open in June or July.