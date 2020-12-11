Love Santa Claus?

Sure you do but not like Jim Salsgiver of Seneca does.

"I am the Santa man," said Salsgiver, with a grin. "There is so much magic with Santa so why not have a lot of them."

Salsgiver is not exaggerating when he describes himself as perhaps the ultimate Santa fan. He has thousands of Santas, from small tree ornaments to life-size dancing and singing icons, carefully placed all through his Allison Road home.

The collection is as varied as the cargo Santa totes in his sleigh on Christmas Eve. If it isn't a three-dimensional Santa character, of which there are hundreds, Santa can be seen in all manner of items ranging from posters and aprons to books, bowls, apparel, commode covers, figurines and more.

Salsgiver, 48, grew up on Clarion Street on the city's North Side.

"Growing up, it was sometimes hard times but when my mother, Mary Ann Salsgiver, got the Christmas decorations out, the whole house changed. I loved the decorations and so my mom is the inspiration for all this," said Salsgiver.

His mother always had a Christmas Club at a local bank and when it filled up, Salsgiver and the family would trek to downtown Oil City to rev up their holiday spirit.

"I loved going downtown to Woolworth's and Kresge's, seeing the pets at the stores and the lunch counters, and then going up on the elevator to the top floor of Penney's which became a toy store for Christmas," he said. "And the streets were so lit up with Christmas decorations. My mom made Christmas for me and I have some Santa decorations from that time."

Lots and lots of Santas

The origins of Salsgiver's vast collection of Santas is varied. Many come from estate sales and second-hand stores while others are newly purchased by either the collector himself or friends and relatives who buy him gifts.

"I have them from everywhere. There are not a lot of duplications, maybe a couple. Some are very fancy while others are homemade," said Salsgiver. "I like them all, classic Christmas or tacky Christmas. Somebody took the time to make one, like a funny yarn one with strange eyes, and that's neat because it was personal."

Santa ornaments adorn mantles, shelves and trees in the Salsgiver home.

"The trees are filled with them. Many of them I get when the family is on vacation - so they are special for Christmas but also are an added memory of times together," he said.

Santa and Oil City

Standing at the intersection of three rooms filled with Santas, including one he describes as the "motion room" because all the battery-operated Santas dance and wiggle and talk, Salsgiver said it was difficult for him to pick out favorites.

"I've got a Santa sitting on a chicken, which my mom gave me, and the Coca-Cola moving Santa that Sam (Sanfilippo) had at the Villa Italia," he said. "I like those Santas that have ties to home. Santa and Oil City - those two things I'm passionate about."

He and his wife, Stacey, who own the popular Double Play restaurant in downtown Oil City, have three children and they "get a kick out of all this," said their dad.

"They think I'm crazy at times and when I get something new, they always ask me where I am going to put it. And, I tell them there's always room," said Salsgiver. "The easy thing about this is that they always know what to get me for Christmas."

Outside his log cabin home, Salsgiver has set up numerous inflatable Santas, including a 12-foot high figure on the roof.

"The outside started really with my three grandkids," he said. "We're pretty full inside. But, we do have pathways through it all and my wife Stacey is such a great support that I'll probably just keep going."

'It's what Santa stands for'

It takes the Santa man about a week to retrieve all his holiday materials from a two-story barn near his home and set them up inside. Noting "it's not really an expensive hobby," Salsgiver said the dollars can add up, though, in the purchase of "hundreds of batteries" for the Santas that are voice- or motion-activated.

Pointing to his bright red T-shirt that says "Don't Stop Believing", Salsgiver said this year more than ever is a reason to keep Santa close.

"It's what Santa stands for, the giving part. My advice is embrace the season even as we have all this crap going on. You just can't look at Santa and be sad or scared," he said.

