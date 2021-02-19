A year like no other

Nine of 10 people you ask on a random sidewalk are going to tell you that 2020 was some form of terrible, and most business owners will vehemently agree with that sentiment.
"Small or large businesses, it didn't matter, no one was left untouched," Susan Williams, the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said about the pandemic-driven woes that arrived with sudden ferocity last year.
The year held challenges for all of us, but the constant rollercoaster ride the pandemic put businesses on was like a plummet into the unknown every time it seemed like the area was cresting a hill.
Some were able to press pause on the ride, but sticking it out for the long haul is the only option for others.
One Franklin business that experienced the brunt of the spring shutdown season was Designing Concepts Salon on Liberty Street.
When asked how bad 2020 was on a scale of one to 10, owner Traci Guthrie laughed.
"If you had asked me that question in April I probably would have told you it was a 20," she said.
But Guthrie has different ideas now that the shutdown has ended and is hopefully far in the rearview.
"It gave me a chance to slow down as a whole and look at the salon, look at how we were going to rebrand it," Guthrie said.
She said it was a "hard mental adjustment" when the shutdown forced salons like hers to remain dark for close to three months.
"We were scared to death," she said.
But on the other side, the clients have validated for her and the other stylists exactly how essential a salon is, Guthrie said.
"We might not be called essential, but our clients have told us how much we mean to them. I have clients where their only interaction is coming to get their hair done," Guthrie said.
"December is usually our busiest month and when we opened back up (in late May) it was like December times 10. Our waiting lists were like miles long," she added.
Guthrie said her top priority when the salon reopened was to create a space that was "as normal as possible", and she was able to achieve that by basically doing everything she's always done.
"We've always been super clean so the only thing that really changed was making sure the client wears a mask," she said. But that was something that was a bit of a landmine.
"You don't want to offend anyone, but you want to keep everyone safe," she said.
Guthrie said ultimately she wanted the salon to feel like "the one place (clients) could go where they didn't feel like they were living in a pandemic," and that is something she said she believes was a success for her.
She said the year ahead is a bright one with "a lot of huge changes" in store that might not have been possible if not for the period of reflection the pandemic created.
OC business owners adapt
In Oil City, Marie Alcorn, who with her husband, Shaun, owns Karma Coffee Co., Bud's Pizza and the Yellow Dog Lantern Restaurant, has one foot off and the other one on the COVID-19 coaster.
"Instead of going into a hole, we're choosing to keep Yellow Dog closed until some of these mitigations are lifted," Alcorn said.
The pause obviously comes with some risks, but Alcorn said that as the pandemic continued to develop and the statewide shutdown last March gradually lessened - but then was reinstated, lifted and reinstated again - it became increasingly clear the small restaurant could not continue to operate in the way it was always meant to.
"When it was looking good and everything was going well we made our biggest order (since the start of the pandemic) and the next day we were shut down again," Alcorn said.
She said one "key" for the food service industry in 2020 had been expanding services to include outdoor dining, but that is not an option that exists for the Yellow Dog.
"We do have that parking lot beside us, but we don't own it," she said, adding that "putting that liability" on another property owner for the use of the parking lot just isn't in the cards.
She said the fact the lot is unpaved is just another knot in the noose.
"I don't want to serve a $32 steak in a dirt parking lot," she said.
Alcorn added that the Yellow Dog could be brought up to COVID-19 mitigation standards, but she said "we didn't want to try to change the entire aesthetic."
"We wanted to keep Yellow Dog as true to what is was, and what it is going to be," Alcorn said.
She said the restaurant will "absolutely" be open in the future and will continue to hold Yellow Dog nights at their larger space in Karma Coffee Co. until indoor dining can once again be held safely at capacity.
Alcorn said the temporary closure of Yellow Dog allowed for another opportunity to be perused that had been in the cards well before the COVID-19 outbreak. But that expansion didn't come without a few hiccups of its own.
In November, Bud's Pizza opened its doors on Elm Street, right in the thick of yet more talks of a statewide shutdown to curb staggering numbers of not only virus cases but hospitalizations and deaths.
The Alcorns had purchased the building for their new shop back in March - the same day Gov. Tom Wolf announced all non-essential businesses would cease in-person operations.
"It was officially ours at 9 a.m. and at one the governor shut us down," Alcorn said.
She said Bud's Pizza hadn't been in the immediate works, but as time went on and "with the back and forth" of mitigation efforts, the predominantly take-out inspired business was put into overdrive.
"It's been doing really well," she said.
Despite the beginning of 2021 looking as bleak as its predecessor, Alcorn said there are a few good things to look forward to on the horizon, like community events the three businesses will be involved in as well as expanding services such as delivery, though those plans are still very much in the works with no solid start date.
The Alcorns weren't the only ones to get creative on the food service front in 2020, according to Williams, who said restaurants "seemed like the hardest hit, but they were the quickest to shift."
She explained that the pandemic caused business owners of all niches to take a look at how and why they do business and then look to ingenuity to "shift" that business.
"I've been so proud of businesses and their resilience," said Williams. "I've just watched businesses be at their best during this past year."
She said very few businesses in the Venango County area had to close due to pandemic hardships, and that's something she attributes to the creativity of the business owners and willingness to change.
"There are things that we've learned and some of those are good," she said, referring to businesses that turned to building a better online presence and shoring up the way they communicate with their customers.
"(The pandemic) has forced everyone to consider how they do business, and we're much better today at some things than we were a year ago," Williams said.
Jodi Lewis, executive director of the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce, said much of the same, commenting that all businesses were forced to make tough decisions, including the chamber itself.
"I think there were several posts where I didn't say 'come visit us'," Lewis said.
She said it was a "tough" position to be in, needing to market the area but not wanting to bring too much outside spread into the community.
But outsiders "still found us."
"We're still a destination, there were more cyclists, more kayakers than ever," she said as she referred to the massive surge outdoor recreation experienced in 2020.
For Franklin - and the area as a whole - the hard part was finding a way to capitalize on the influx of new business while adhering to guidelines and mitigation efforts set down by the state.
Lewis said Franklin has grown over the year in spite of the challenges, and much like Williams, she said she is ecstatic at the way businesses reimagined themselves to make it to the other side, even while stressing that the pandemic is far from over and there are hurdles to come.
"We're definitely going to come out changed, but I hope we come out realizing that we made it and not a single person made it out by themselves," Lewis said.
Lewis agreed that 2021 could hold a bright future.
"Nobody in this community is going down without a fight," she said.
)<