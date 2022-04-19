Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the local area, as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.

Police said a vehicle was stolen in the vicinity where the escapees were last seen. It is believed the boys stole the vehicle, which was recovered unoccupied within Harrisburg.

Police said when the boys escaped from Abraxas at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, they stole a vehicle that was found abandoned in the Manor Drive area of Paint Township.

Police describe both escapees as black, with one being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds, and the other being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds and wearing gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 814-226-1710 or 911.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Abraxas escapees no longer in area, police say

Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the local area, as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.

Free

State police seek 2 Abraxas escapees

Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 this morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.

Young Knox sisters make a case for their chicken coop
Free

Young Knox sisters make a case for their chicken coop

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX — Eight-year-old Susannah Wolfe didn’t hesitate when the public comment portion of the Knox Borough Council meeting came around earlier this month. She stood up, faced council and made her case.

Free

Franklin Easter Egg Hunt postponed

The Franklin Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for 11 a.m. today in Fountain Park, along with the photo opp with chicks, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park, have both been postponed due to wet conditions and will be rescheduled.

'A new challenge'
Free

'A new challenge'

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

When she stepped down from her position as director of the Franklin Retail & Business Association at the end of December to spend more time with her husband and two young children, Jess Carroll didn’t have plans to start working again until the fall.

Free

Avian influenza identified in Venango County, James says

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James issued a warning to backyard chicken owners to protect their flocks after the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed five Merganser ducks died along Kahle Lake in Venango County from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1).

Titusville man wanted by police
Front Page

Titusville man wanted by police

State police in Meadville said they are attempting to locate a Titusville man who has warrants from Crawford County for theft and a warrant for absconding parole.

POISON PREVENTION
Free

POISON PREVENTION

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The students in teacher Lori Hugar’s first-grade classroom at Sandycreek Elementary School gathered for a valuable lesson, but it had nothing to do with reading, writing or arithmetic. The lesson instilled on this day had to do with the awareness needed that can help save their young lives.

Honeywell facility to close
Free

Honeywell facility to close

  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

Rumors that had spread in and around Franklin “for years” this week became reality — the Honeywell facility will be closing, affecting more than 100 employees.

Friends, former students fondly honor 'Coach Pat'
Free

Friends, former students fondly honor 'Coach Pat'

  • By PENNY WEICHEL For The Derrick/The News-Herald

Friends, colleagues and former students turned out en masse over the weekend via social media to pay tribute to Duane “Pat” Patterson after learning about the death of the beloved former Oil City High School teacher and football coach.

Front Page

Coming Monday

Some municipalities and school districts will benefit from a $63.2 million real estate transaction.

St. Joseph Church renovations continue
Free

St. Joseph Church renovations continue

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Extensive renovations are continuing at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, as painters have been scaling six levels of scaffolding to decorate the interior of the church.

Rockland shooting death ruled self-defense
Free

Rockland shooting death ruled self-defense

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Tuesday that the December shooting death in Rockland Township of Peter Spencer, a Jamaican immigrant who lived in Allegheny County, has been determined to be “self defense/defense of others” in accordance with the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

County Seat Restaurant owners say goodbye (copy)
Free

County Seat Restaurant owners say goodbye (copy)

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

For nearly 34 years Mary Lenhart has greeted her customers at the door of the County Seat Restaurant in downtown Clarion. Today, she will do it for the final time — she and her husband, Gene, have sold the business to a Pittsburgh couple with local connections.

Free

Update: Some in area still experiencing power outages

  • Updated

First Energy's website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.