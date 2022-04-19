Abraxas escapees no longer in area, police say

Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the local area, as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.
Police said a vehicle was stolen in the vicinity where the escapees were last seen. It is believed the boys stole the vehicle, which was recovered unoccupied within Harrisburg.
Police said when the boys escaped from Abraxas at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, they stole a vehicle that was found abandoned in the Manor Drive area of Paint Township.
Police describe both escapees as black, with one being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds, and the other being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds and wearing gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 814-226-1710 or 911.