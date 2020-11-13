The Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District will stay on the distance-learning model through Friday, Dec. 4, according to David McDeavitt, district superintendent.
The school district had planned to return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, but with the recent change in Clarion County’s COVID-19 designation from moderate to substantial, the state departments of health and education have recommended school districts use remote learning to slow the spread of the virus.
Clarion is one of 38 counties in the state to be listed in the “substantial” category.
Teachers and staff will report to their classrooms on Monday morning to access their supplies and teaching materials.
All athletics and extra-curricular programs remain canceled.
The school district has received a waiver to allow alternative meal service programs to continue during the extended closure of schools. Families will find forms to sign up for the breakfast and lunch meals online at the district’s website and Facebook page. Families may opt in for either “Home Meal Delivery Service” or “Curbside Meal Pickup.” The forms should be filled out by Sunday to allow the district to prepare for the program.