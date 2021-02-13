Adams sparkles as Knights rout Tigers

SHARON - Franklin's Hayden Adams equaled his career high with 25 points - 22 of which came in the first half - while Easton Fulmer added 18 points Friday night as the Knights crushed homestanding Sharon, 76-28 in a Region 4 boys basketball matchup.

Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights, now 11-2 overall and 8-0 in the region, exploded from the gates and held a commanding 31-5 lead by the first-quarter horn. Adams had 14 of the team's 31 points.

Franklin's lead grew to 53-14 by halftime and to 69-25 through three quarters.

"I don't think I've ever seen us have a start like we did in the this game," coach Fulmer said. "I know we've never had a running clock in the first half."

Freshman Damon Curry added 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds for Franklin while Luke Guth had five caroms and Johnathan Leccia added four. Zak Smith led the way with five assists while Cade Adams and Fulmer had four helpers apiece.

Franklin will be back in action today at Hickory in a pivotal Region 4 showdown.

Fairview 53, Oil City 43

Fairview's Logan Frazao and James Sitter combined for 26 points, but it took free throws in the fourth quarter to pull out a 53-43 win over Oil City in a Region 5 matchup at the House of Hustle.

Coach Bundy Fulmer's Oilers, who dipped to 7-7 overall and 3-4 in the region, were within four points in the fourth quarter before the Tigers made 6-of-7 free throws down the stretch to avoid the upset.

Logan Frazao had 14 points for Fairview (8-4, 6-1 R5) while Sitter had 12. Jeremy Frazao added nine points.

Cam VanWormer matched Frazao's 14 points to pace the Oilers, including four three-pointers, while Robbie VanWormer had 13 points with three treys. Leading scorer Holden Stahl was limited to two points, but did grab four rebounds and handed out five assists.

Oil City will be back in action on Monday at DuBois.

Mercer 53, Rocky Grove 39

Mercer's Jake Mattocks scored 16 of his game-high 19 points in the middle periods to boost the Mustangs past homestanding Rocky Grove, 53-39 in a Region 1 contest at the Nest.

Mercer (9-5 overall, 7-3 R1) bolted out to a 13-3 first-quarter lead and upped its advantage to 27-16 at the half and 43-25 through three periods before the Orioles won the final stanza, 14-10.

Woody Nickel chipped in 13 points for Mercer.

D'Andre Whitman popped in 11 points to pace the Orioles (1-7, 1-7 R1) while Isaac Clayton had 10. Nine of Whitman's points came in the opening half while eight of Clayton's came after the intermission.

A-C Valley 47, Union 42

FOXBURG - Levi Orton scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter as Allegheny-Clarion Valley held on to beat visiting Union, 47-42 in a KSAC matchup.

Coach Tony McGarvey's Falcons (7-2) led 10-4 after one period, 21-14 at the half and 29-24 through three quarters before both teams scored 18 points in a wild fourth quarter.

In addition to his 24 points, Orton also collected seven rebounds. Tanner Merwin added eight points and five steals and Ryan Cooper had eight points and four steals.

Brock Jordan paced the Knights (5-7) with 15 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. Karter Vogle and Carter Terwint chipped in with eight points apiece.

C-L 69, Forest Area 28

TIONESTA - Hayden Callen popped in a game-high 20 points as Clarion-Limestone rolled past homestanding Forest Area, 69-28 in a KSAC contest.

Coach Joe Ferguson's Lions raced out to a 20-7 lead after one period, extended it to 39-13 at the half and to 57-13 through three quarters.

Callen also had six rebounds and five steals for the Lions (5-7) while Jordan Hesdon also hit double digits with 10 points. Tommy Smith had nine points, six rebounds and three steals and Ryan Hummell had six points, six rebounds and three steals.

Allen Johnston led the Fires with nine points and Jacob Eddy added eight.

Clarion-Limestone will host Clearfield on Tuesday.

Cochranton 69, Union City 55

UNION CITY -Cochranton's Jaiben Walker hit a pair of threes on his way to a team-high 16 points as the Cardinals cruised past Union City, 69-55 in a Region 2 matchup.

Cochranton (10-4, 8-1 R2) leaped out to a quick 20-4 lead at the end of the first before holding a 38-22 lead at the half. The Cardinals held on despite being outscored 33-31 in the second half.

Jon Gallo collected 13 points for the Cardinals while Keeton Grimes had 12 and Wyatt Barzak added 10.

Matthew Bennett notched a game-high 22 points for Union City (4-8, 4-5 R2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Redbank Valley 59, Moniteau 56

WEST SUNBURY -Redbank Valley's trio of Caylen Rearick, Madison Foringer and Alivia Huffman combined for 49 points as the Bulldogs edged Moniteau on the road, 59-56, in KSAC action.

Coach Chris Edmonds' Bulldogs (8-3) held a slim 18-16 lead at the end of the first before falling behind 32-28 at halftime. A 20-15 third quarter put the Bulldogs back in front at 48-47. Redbank held on with an 11-9 fourth.

Rearick was lights out from three, knocking down six treys on her way to a team-high 20 points while Foringer finished with 15 points and Huffman 14.

Aslyn Pry notched a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds to go along with five assists and three steals for the Warriors (9-6) while Zoey Hillwig added 13 points on the strength of three deep balls.

Moniteau will travel to Karns City on Tuesday while Redbank hosts Keystone on Wednesday.

Union 29, A-C Valley 28

RIMERSBURG - Despite scoring zero points in the second quarter, Union was able to rebound on the strength of a team-high eight points from Maggie Minick to squeeze past visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 29-28, in KSAC action.

Coach Allyson Kepple's Golden Damsels (6-7) jumped out to a 15-5 lead at the end of one before the Falcons saw an 11-0 edge in the second. A-C Valley edged Union 7-6 in the third until the Golden Damsels won the fourth, and subsequently the game, 8-5.

Keira Croyle and Dominika Logue each finished with six points for Union while Kennedy Vogle hit a three on her way to five points.

Andrea Meals led all scorers with 10 points for the Falcons, who dipped to 4-7 on the season.

A-C Valley will travel to Clarion-Limestone today while Union will head to North Clarion on Tuesday.

