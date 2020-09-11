Crews put in primitive campsites, picnic table pads and more at Oil City's West End Marina this week. The project is designed to enhance the location and encourage public use.
Kelly Amos, director of the city's community development department, said the project began earlier with the paving of the West End Gap Trail, an unfinished section between Darr and Osborne streets in the city's West End.
The work includes three primitive campsites, security lighting, picnic tables, tent poles, fire rings, trash receptacles, bike rack, signage, map display and other amenities
Mackin Engineering Co., of Allegheny County, designed the campsite configuration and city crews did the installation work.
The city will own the campsites. A plan will be developed on how people can register to use the campsites, which will not be available for use until spring.
The new additions complement the restrooms, parking area and boat ramp.
The project is funded by the PNC Trust, Phillips Charitable Trust, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the city of Oil City.
A little history
The area just below Front Street is the former Oil City Sand and Gravel Co. site.
Converted to a public marina in the early 1970s, the 7-acre tract was a place of "great shifting sand dunes, scraggly undergrowth and discarded iron tubing and cable," noted The Derrick in announcing the riverside project in 1971.
In a $50,000 project financed by the Pennsylvania Fish Commission, the land soon boasted an access road, parking areas, boat-launching ramp, floating boarding dock, mooring cables and landscaping.
When it was dedicated in August 1972, Mayor Wayne Blyler, who had been an owner of the sand and gravel firm, said the marina was unique in that it was "adjacent to the longest and deepest man-made eddy, due to dredging, between the headwaters of the Allegheny River and East Brady."
"The recreation area has been developed from land reuse, from a former industrial site and one of the most beautiful eddies in the Allegheny River as a result of commercial dredging."