Air quality alert in effect

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert for all of western Pennsylvania until Thursday afternoon due to widespread smoke impacting the state from forest fires across eastern Canada.

A Code RED Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy, and the general public may experience mild health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit www.airnow.gov and www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb/.

Students have a blast at Sandycreek Carnival Day
Students have a blast at Sandycreek Carnival Day

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Shouting, laughter and excited shrieks and squeals echoed throughout the premises of Sandycreek Elementary School on Friday as Sandycreek students participated in a variety of games and activities during the school’s annual Carnival Day.

No newspaper today
No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

A lesson in safety
A lesson in safety

Fertigs Community Center hosted its second First Responders Day for Kids Saturday afternoon just as the day’s rain subsided.

Prison escapee in custody
Prison escapee in custody

  • From staff reports

Seneca residents had a nerve-wracking start to their Friday morning when they learned a prison inmate was on the loose in their area, but they were able to breathe a sigh of relief by early afternoon upon learning of his capture by Franklin state police.

Update: Escaped prisoner apprehended
Update: Escaped prisoner apprehended

State police in Franklin confirmed to the newspaper that Bruce William Miller II, a Venango County Jail prisoner who escaped this morning while being treated for an injury at UPMC Northwest, was captured this afternoon.

Police seek suspect in Rural King burglary
Police seek suspect in Rural King burglary

Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his twenties or thirties, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Update (10:15 a.m.): No one injured in Oil City fire
Update (10:15 a.m.): No one injured in Oil City fire

Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long said no one was injured in a house fire this morning at 313 E. Fourth St. in Oil City. According to Venango County 911, the fire broke out at about 7:50 a.m. Emergency personnel were still on the scene as of 10 a.m. Fire departments from Oil City, Franklin and …

Area being cleared for memorial for Suzette
Area being cleared for memorial for Suzette

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The area along the West End bike trail behind Penelec in Oil City is being cleared out by city workers so it can be transformed into a place of meditation and reflection on nature in memory of Suzette Nellis.

Knox couple are trail ambassadors
Knox couple are trail ambassadors

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

On a near daily basis, provided the weather is agreeable, you can count on finding Knox residents Bill and Julie Rogers riding their bicycles somewhere along the trail system in Clarion or Venango counties.

Coming Monday: Polk State Center economic fallout

When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.