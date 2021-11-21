HARRISBURG — Acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam over the weekend announced all adults in Pennsylvania are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster.
“Vaccine providers across Pennsylvania have supplies of the safe and effective vaccines to administer booster shots,” Beam said in a news release. “I am impressed by the tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians who are stepping up every day to get their first, second or third dose of vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors against COVID-19.”
Regardless of which brand of vaccine was received for a primary vaccination, individuals can take any brand for a booster dose, according to the release. Individuals with questions about getting vaccinated should talk to their doctors or other health care professionals.
Pennsylvania vaccine providers, including pediatricians, primary care physicians, family doctors, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and grocery stores, are able to schedule booster appointments now, the release said.
To find a vaccine provider, visit www.vaccines.gov.