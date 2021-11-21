HARRISBURG — Acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam over the weekend announced all adults in Pennsylvania are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

“Vaccine providers across Pennsylvania have supplies of the safe and effective vaccines to administer booster shots,” Beam said in a news release. “I am impressed by the tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians who are stepping up every day to get their first, second or third dose of vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors against COVID-19.”

Regardless of which brand of vaccine was received for a primary vaccination, individuals can take any brand for a booster dose, according to the release. Individuals with questions about getting vaccinated should talk to their doctors or other health care professionals.

Pennsylvania vaccine providers, including pediatricians, primary care physicians, family doctors, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and grocery stores, are able to schedule booster appointments now, the release said.

To find a vaccine provider, visit www.vaccines.gov.

Coming Monday: Supply chain's effect

Although the price of meat has substantially gone up during the national supply-chain problem, local businesses that sell beef, pork and poultry tell the newspaper that consumption hasn't gone down.

Coming tomorrow: Leadership Venango

During the most recent meeting of Leadership Venango, a group organized by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce to help local professionals hone their leadership skills, the group focused on communication and project management skills.  

Fund for OCHS students will honor editor's legacy
  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

Colleagues and family of Glen Mohnkern, a lifelong Oil City resident and longtime managing editor at The Derrick who died last year, have spent the last several months discussing how they could best honor his memory and legacy in the community he loved.

Panthers have fun in mud
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WEST SUNBURY — Five minutes into Friday night’s District 9 Football League crossover contest between Keystone and homestanding Moniteau, the players’ numbers were barely visible due to the mud and chewed up turf that resulted from a nearly all-day rain.

Update: Route 308 reopens, Route 208 partially closed

  • Updated

Route 308 in Venango County has reopened after being shut down this morning as a result of a crash involving an overheight vehicle and downed utility lines, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Urgent need for blood donors
  • From staff reports

With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.

Penn Highlands opens center in Clarion
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The new Penn Highlands Healthcare Medical Building in Clarion officially opened Monday, and the $6.5 million facility near the Clarion Mall offers a wide range of services to area residents.

Local high school sports scores 10-22-21

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Butler 60, Franklin 8; Keystone 48, Elk County Catholic 20; Redbank Valley 28, Union/A-C Valley 6; Central Clarion 21, DuBois 10; Grove City 42, Mercyhurst Prep 8; Cochranton 37, Saegertown 0; Eisenhower 15, Maplewood 7; Karns City 55, Bradford 8; Punxsutawney 42, Moniteau 13

Route 8 project enters final phase

The two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road (Route 3004) in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township is nearly complete.

Trunk found in Clarion County contains artwork of Oil City woman
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

SLIGO — While cleaning out a garage in Clarion County, Don Keene, who operates a scrap metal business in Sligo, came across a large, old trunk filled with artwork and notebooks spanning the life and artistic development of a woman who called Oil City home.

Local high school sports scores 10-21-21

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Clarion 3, Keystone 0; Cranberry 3, Oil City 0; Rocky Grove 3, Mercer 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Union 0; Moniteau 3, Forest Area 0

Vaccine clinic set in Franklin

  • From staff reports

United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 737 Elk St. in Franklin.

Oil City Library gets a spruce-up
It’s going to be “at least another week” before the boom lift in front of the Oil City Library disappears, said Dan Flaherty, the library’s director.

Food industry starving for help
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

After being hit hard with capacity limits, shutdowns and other restrictions due to COVID-19 in 2020, restaurants and other food industry businesses are now dealing with an employee shortage as well as scarcity of ingredients and paper products.