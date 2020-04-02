Here are allowable activities and travel under Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order:
- Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of yourself, family, household members and pets. These tasks include obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional or obtaining supplies they need to work from home.
- Getting necessary services or supplies for yourself, family or household members and delivering those services and supplies. This includes volunteer efforts to distribute meals and other life-sustaining services to those in need.
- Engaging in outdoor activities such as walking, hiking or running while maintain a safe social distance.
- Work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business.
- To care for a family member or pet in another household.
- Travel to and from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals and any other related services.
- Travel required by law enforcement or court order.