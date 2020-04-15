Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.