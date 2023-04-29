Despite the rain, the Oil City Shade Tree Commission and the City of Oil City held their annual tree planting for Arbor Day on Friday morning.

Two city workers, Tony Bucholz and Sam Bucholz, planted an ivory silk lilac tree along Seneca Street in front of the PNC bank building under the direction of Ty Ryen of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Shade Tree Commission members Robin Moon and Susan McGuire also participated in the ceremony, and Mayor Bill Moon read a proclamation.

Oil City is also celebrating 26 years of being a Tree City USA community this year.

Arbor Day was first celebrated in 1874 in Nebraska. The idea spread and now Arbor Day is celebrated in all 50 states, according the Arbor Day Foundation’s website.

—By Kara O’Neil

