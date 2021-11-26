Many of the wooded hillsides of Venango County still tell the story of the oil boom in the form of large wooden barrels and rusted pumping equipment.
But if you look closely in the right spots, older stories emerge of the industries that prospered in Venango County before oil was king.
Local archeologist Bill Black and others have identified a number of sites — mills and iron furnaces, among other things — some of which were in use almost 200 years ago.
One of those sites is the stone foundations of a wool processing mill in the Kennerdell area along Scrubgrass Creek.
The foundation is built of sandstone cut from nearby hillsides, joined together without mortar, forming three rooms.
In some places, the wall still stands up to 15 feet high and a pit where the water wheel would have likely been placed can still be seen.
Cut stones are strewn inside and outside the ruins, and two fireplaces with large stone mantels, one on each side of the mill, remain.
Black said he doesn’t know if the mill ruins, located on private property along Scrubgrass Creek, were from a mill that burned, but he added that the red color of some of the cut sandstone making up the wall indicated the stones had been exposed to heat.
In its heyday, the mill would have had one or two stories made of wood above the stone foundation, Black said. Wool cloth would have been brought to the mill to be finished by “fulling” — controlled shrinking of the wool cloth that softened the cloth and squeezed the lanolin — a grease naturally found in sheep’s wool — out of the cloth.
The people employed in the operations of the woolen mill would have lived close by since at that time people didn’t travel for work like they do now, Black said.
Farther along the creek, Black said there were the remains of a sawmill and iron furnace.
The first iron furnace in Clinton Township was built in the area by John Anderson in 1824. He later sold it to David Phipps in 1835, and Phipps continued operating the furnace for several more years.
The iron ore came from the surrounding hills and the forests furnished charcoal used to heat the ore.
The man who owned the whole operation also lived nearby on the hill across the creek, Black said. The large house was three stories high with a ballroom on the third floor, Black said.
The well to do came all the way from Franklin in their carriages to the dances, Black said.
Like so many buildings, the house burned, Black said.
All that remains is the foundation of the house and the chimney rising 30 or 40 feet in the air among the trees, Black said.
At least two woolen mills stood along Scrubgrass Creek in the early days of Venango County. Cloth from the second one clothed Civil War soldiers from Venango County.
Beginning in 1812, Phipps set up the first woolen factory, grist mill and sawmill along Scrubgrass Creek. The plant was extensive, including a fulling mill, dye house and oil mill, with state of the art machinery brought from Philadelphia.
Phipps’ woolen factory was “furnished with carding and spinning machines, looms and all other appliances necessary for the production of flannels, cloths, blankets, shawls and carpets,” The Derrick noted on Dec. 17, 1965.
The whole operation was destroyed in a fire, a financial loss Phipps never recovered from.
In 1852, the site was bought by Richard Kennerdell, who built another woolen mill there in addition to a grist mill and sawmill as well as operating a large general store, according to an article written by Carolee Michener that ran in The News-Herald on Aug. 22, 1977.
The News-Herald article noted Kennerdell also built a church and school for the local residents.
The mill built by Kennerdell, a member of the family the nearby river community of Kennerdell was named for, was powered by steam, an article in the News-Herald from July 25, 1978 notes.
As “oil excitement” broke out at nearby Bullion in the late 1870s, Kennerdell built a railroad that connected his mills to the Allegheny Valley railroad, according to an article in The Blizzard dated May 10, 1947. The Blizzard article also notes Kennerdell operated two woolen mills.
During the Civil War, a company known as the “Venango Grays,” Company C, 39th Regiment, 10th Reserve, left the county by keel boat on June 6, 1861, wearing uniforms made from cloth obtained at the Kennerdell mill.
The cloth from the Kennerdell mill was sold in a number of stores in the county.
“The woolen factory at Kennerdell, three miles up Scrubgrass Creek, is in operation. Country stores from miles around are supplied from this mill, much of the goods answering the purpose of “imported” stock. Mr. Kennerdell, the owner, settled here thirty-five years ago and has amassed a large fortune by the operation,” The Derrick from Oct. 20, 1876, notes.