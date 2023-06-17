Archers take aim at Two Mile; IBO national event in full swing

Neither rain nor threat of rain could dampen the spirits of the hundreds of archers from many states who converged on Two Mile Run County Park on Friday for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) Triple Crown National Championship.

Though the shooting had to be halted for a while in the morning because of lightning, about 650 archers had nonetheless showed up and registered as of about 11 a.m. Friday, the tournament’s first day, and the line waiting at the registration table only grew longer as the day went on.

And though some showers passed through the park on Friday, much of the time the archers enjoyed mild temperatures and pleasantly cloudy weather.

The tournament continues today and Sunday.

“We’ll probably have 900 to 1,000 people, that’s about what we had for the first leg,” said Bryan Marcum, the IBO president.

He added that weather always plays a role, since bad weather keeps some people away, but in general “we’ll shoot in wind and rain, although not lightning,” he said.

“They’re a pretty hardy group of shooters, sportsmen and sportswomen, they’re used to being in the woods,” Marcum added. “And the rest of the weekend looks beautiful.”

Competitor Dave Wallace of Marietta, Ohio, said shooting had been good so far — though “we had a heck of a time seeing anything” in the rain, he added with a chuckle.

“We’re hoping to get another 10 targets in before the rain comes back,” added fellow shooter Tom Newhall, who was catching a ride on a shuttle to the next target along with his 13-year-old son, Fisher.

Several other archers waited until the morning rain had passed, but by noon, the trails were filling up with groups making their way through the courses of 3D animal targets set up throughout the park.

And an infectious sense of excitement, enjoyment and camaraderie permeated the air as old friends met up, participants browsed archery and outdoors equipment at vendors’ tents, and archers of all ages congregated to shoot the breeze as well as targets.

Marcum said the IBO holds seven tournaments throughout the year, beginning with the Indoor World Championship in February, and there is one tournament a month from February through August.

The first leg of the IBO Triple Crown was held in May in Pipestem, West Virginia, and after this second leg at Two Mile, the third leg will be in Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio, in July.

In the amateur division, each person has from Friday until 1 p.m. Sunday to shoot 40 targets, Marcum said.

In the pro division, the archers have two 20-target shoots, one today and one Sunday, in which they all start the course at the same time. Then a shoot-off is held Sunday afternoon for the top five shooters to determine the champion of the tournament.

Shooters are divided into classes based on gender, age and equipment, such as recurve or compound bow, and ages range from 11 and under to a senior masters class of 70 and above, Marcum said.

“It’s a lifelong sport,” he said.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

