HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Venango County reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Clarion County reported three new confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 313 cases (220 confirmed and 93 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, also reported it subtracted one probable case, giving the county a cumulative total of 264 cases (197 confirmed and 67 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 19 cases (16 confirmed and three probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported 26 new confirmed cases, giving the county a cumulative total of 624 cases (492 confirmed and 132 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 29 new cases (24 confirmed and five probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,194 cases (1,012 confirmed and 182 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Tuesday reported 2,875 new statewide positive cases, 815 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 214,871 (204,363 confirmed and 10,508 probable). There are 12,595 cases among health care workers.
The state said the additional cases represent the highest increase in cases reported in a single day.
The number of new positive cases reported Tuesday marks two consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported and seven of the past eight days.
There also have been 28 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 184 days.
— Statewide, there were 32 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 8,855, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, now shows Clarion County reported one new resident case at one additional unnamed facility.
The county now has 19 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among four unnamed facilities.
That same chart also continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
Forest County has one employee case at one unnamed facility, according to the chart.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 26,500 resident cases and 5,725 cases among employees for a total of 32,225 cases at 1,086 distinct facilities in 63 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,816 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a recovery rate of 76%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 27 and Monday is 259,898, including 16,301 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 11,062. Statewide, there have been 2,354,346 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."