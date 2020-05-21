HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Mercer County's 97th case in which a patient has tested positive for COVID-19,
giving the county 30 additional cases since May 5 and pushing its total cases count to 97.
In addition, the state said, Erie reported 14 new cases, giving that county 177, and Butler and Warren counties each reported one additional case.
There were no new positive COVID-19 cases reported from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson or Armstrong counties.
The new cases reported from area counties are among the 980 additional cases reported statewide.
The additional cases reported statewide Thursday marks the 11th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 15th in the past 19.
Overall, the state said it has 65,392 cases of COVID-19.
An additional 120 cases of the virus among health care workers were reported Thursday — a decrease of 31 from the number of new cases reported Wednesday — pushing the total number of cases to 4,871.
The state said there were 102 new deaths reported Thursday, a decrease of 41 from the number of additional deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 4,869.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported an additional 228 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which is 41 above the number of additional cases reported Wednesday.
According to the state, there are now 14,113 resident cases and 2,306 cases among employees, for a total of 16,419 at 570 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of residents and employees in Clarion, Mercer, Butler, Armstrong and Erie counties.
An additional 89 deaths were reported Thursday from nursing or personal care facilities, an increase of 62 over the additional number of deaths reported Wednesday. The statewide total is 3,234, which includes deaths in Butler and Armstrong counties.
There are 303,514 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 417 in Venango County, 608 in Clarion County, 62 in Forest County, 937 in Crawford County, 1,257 in Mercer County, 3,248 in Butler County, 443 in Jefferson County, 3,558 in Erie County, 294 in Warren County and 1,083 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Positive cases by county
Adams, 204 (5 deaths); Allegheny, 1,718 (148 deaths); Armstrong, 58 (2 deaths); Beaver, 539 (71 deaths); Bedford, 36 (2 deaths); Berks, 3,784 (279 deaths); Blair, 44 (1 death); Bradford, 43 (3 deaths); Bucks, 4,726 (442 deaths); Butler, 209 (12 deaths); Cambria, 55 (2 deaths); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 221 (22 deaths); Centre, 136 (5 deaths); Chester, 2,267 (238 deaths); Clarion, 25 (2 deaths); Clearfield, 33; Clinton, 48; Columbia, 342 (29 deaths); Crawford, 21; Cumberland, 565 (43 deaths); Dauphin, 1,034 (52 deaths); Delaware, 5,969 (481 deaths); Elk, 6; Erie, 177 (4 deaths); Fayette, 93 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 677 (28 deaths); Fulton, 14 (1 death); Greene, 27; Huntingdon, 221 (1 death); Indiana, 88 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 94 (3 deaths); Lackawanna, 1,432 (137 deaths); Lancaster, 2,690 (269 deaths); Lawrence, 73 (8 deaths); Lebanon, 887 (24 deaths); Lehigh, 3,586 (192 deaths); Luzerne, 2,594 (130 deaths); Lycoming, 152 (10 deaths); McKean, 11 (1 death); Mercer, 97 (4 deaths); Mifflin, 57 (1 death); Monroe, 1,291 (95 deaths); Montgomery, 6,268 (607 deaths); Montour, 51; Northampton, 2,814 (186 deaths); Northumberland, 150 (2 deaths); Perry, 43 (1 death); Philadelphia, 16,840 (1,178 deaths); Pike, 473 (18 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 548 (25 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 37; Sullivan, 2; Susquehanna, 90 (15 deaths); Tioga, 16 (2 deaths); Union, 61 (1 death); Venango, 8; Warren, 3; Washington, 130 (5 deaths); Wayne, 112 (7 deaths); Westmoreland, 434 (38 deaths); Wyoming, 32 (7 deaths); York, 883 (21 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (2%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (26%), 65-plus (29%)