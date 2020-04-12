HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend reported an additional 2,854 positive COVID-19 cases — 1,676 on Saturday and 1,178 on Sunday — to push the statewide total to 22,833.
Cases announced Sunday include five in Butler County, along with one additional death in that county; two in Mercer County; and one each in Jefferson and Armstrong counties.
Positive cases announced Saturday include: Clarion County, five; Butler County, five; Venango County, one; Crawford County, two; Mercer County, two; and Armstrong County, four, along with that county's first death.
No new cases were reported over the weekend from Forest or Warren counties.
The department on Sunday also announced 13 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 507, which includes four in Butler County and one in Armstrong County.
On Saturday, the department announced 78 additional deaths, including the one in Armstrong County. There also were 78 additional deaths announced Friday.
All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital, according to the department.
Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, the department said. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
There are 102,057 patients who have tested negative, according to the department.
Meadville Medical Center on Saturday announced that it had conducted a total of 375 tests, 13 of which were positive and 349 of which were negative. The remaining 13 tests are pending.
Statistics provided by the state could vary with those provided by area health systems.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 48 (1 death); Allegheny, 857 (19 deaths); Armstrong, 27 (1 death); Beaver, 145 (13 deaths); Bedford, 5 (1 death); Berks, 1,035 (20 deaths); Blair, 10; Bradford, 18; Bucks, 1,107 (32 deaths); Butler, 133 (4 deaths); Cambria, 13 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 102 (3 deaths); Centre, 70; Chester, 562 (17 deaths); Clarion, 15; Clearfield, 9; Clinton, 8; Columbia, 106 (3 deaths); Crawford, 15; Cumberland, 110 (3 deaths); Dauphin, 229 (4 deaths); Delaware, 1,594 (39 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 39; Fayette, 54 (3 deaths); Forest, 5; Franklin, 64; Fulton, 1; Greene, 23; Huntingdon, 10; Indiana, 40; Jefferson, 2; Juniata, 38; Lackawanna, 427 (20 deaths); Lancaster, 772 (24 deaths); Lawrence, 49 (4 deaths); Lebanon, 270 (1 death); Lehigh, 1,684 (18 deaths); Luzerne, 1,411 (17 deaths); Lycoming, 23; McKean, 2; Mercer, 40; Mifflin, 12; Monroe, 795 (23 deaths); Montgomery, 2,164 (63 deaths); Montour, 29; Northampton, 1,082 (23 deaths); Northumberland, 37; Perry, 16 (1 death); Philadelphia, 6,352 (128 deaths); Pike, 212 (6 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 188 (2 deaths); Snyder, 20 (1 death); Somerset, 12; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 25 (1 death); Tioga, 13 (1 death); Union, 19; Venango, 6; Warren, 1; Washington, 68; Wayne, 63 (1 death); Westmoreland, 223 (6 deaths); Wyoming, 9;York, 307 (3 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (1%), 13-18 (2%), 19-24 (9%), 25-49 (49%), 50-64 (29%), 65-plus (22%)