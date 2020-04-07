Area counties have more virus cases

The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported an additional 1,579 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 14,559.
The new cases include three in Clarion County, one in Forest County, eight in Mercer County and 16 in Butler County, according to the department.
The statistics also include the first reported cases in Jefferson County, one, and Elk County, two, according to the department.
There were no new positive cases reported in either Venango, Crawford or Warren counties, but the state now has at least one positive case in each of its 67 counties, according to the department.
All patients, the department said, are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
In addition, the department reported 78 additional deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 240, including two in Butler County.
The 1,579 increase in new positive cases reported Tuesday breaks a downward trend. According to department statistics, 1,597 new positive cases were reported Saturday, 1,493 on Sunday and 1,470 on Monday.
As of Tuesday, there are 76,719 patients who have tested negative, according to the department.
Butler Health System on Tuesday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 322 total tests through Monday, including 264 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. Seven of the tests were positive.
As of Tuesday, BHS said, there are three Clarion Hospital COVID-19 in-patients — 1 confirmed as having the virus and two suspected of having it — and two of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
BHS also reported Tuesday that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 1,591 total tests through Monday, including 1,222 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 101 of the tests were positive.
As of Tuesday, BHS said, there are 11 Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 inpatients — nine confirmed as having the virus and two suspected of having it — and three of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided from area health systems could vary.
The following is a county-by-county breakdown:
Adams, 28; Allegheny, 689 (6 deaths); Armstrong, 18; Beaver, 116 (9 deaths); Bedford, 4; Berks, 369 (4 deaths); Blair, 6; Bradford, 14; Bucks, 690 (21 deaths); Butler, 107 (2 deaths); Cambria, 7 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 67 (1 death); Centre, 55; Chester, 335 (6 deaths); Clarion, 9; Clearfield, 7; Clinton, 3; Columbia, 42 (1 death); Crawford, 8; Cumberland, 77 (2 deaths); Dauphin, 155 (1 death); Delaware, 898 (20 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 28; Fayette, 32 (1 death); Forest, 5; Franklin, 39; Fulton, 1; Greene, 15; Huntingdon, 5; Indiana, 21; Jefferson, 1; Juniata, 14; Lackawanna, 235 (8 deaths); Lancaster, 490 (14 deaths); Lawrence, 29 (2 deaths); Lebanon, 145; Lehigh, 1,146 (10 deaths); Luzerne, 982 (8 deaths); Lycoming, 12; McKean, 1; Mercer, 26; Mifflin, 6; Monroe, 610 (12 deaths); Montgomery, 1,359 (30 deaths); Montour, 27; Northampton, 774 (14 deaths); Northumberland, 22; Perry, 9 (1 death); Philadelphia, 4,012 (58 deaths); Pike, 136 (5 deaths); Potter, 3; Schuylkill, 119; Snyder, 9 (1 death); Somerset, 7; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 11; Tioga, 10; Union, 7; Venango, 5; Warren, 1; Washington, 57; Wayne, 40; Westmoreland, 177; Wyoming, 5;York, 218 (2 deaths).
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (less than 1%), 19-24 (1%), 25-49 (19%), 50-64 (29%), 65-plus (51%)
