Area counties hit with more positive virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday reported 1,470 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, including two each in Venango and Crawford counties, one each in Clarion and Forest counties, and four in Butler County.
According to the department, there have been no new cases reported in Mercer County, and Jefferson and Elk counties still have no reported cases.
As of noon Monday, the total number of statewide positive cases is at 12,980 in 65 of 67 counties, according to the department.
There also are 12 additional deaths, according to the department, bringing the statewide total to 162, which includes two in Butler County.
Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, the department said, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said.
“Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well.
"We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and also our health care workers and front-line responders.”
To date, there are 70,874 patients who have tested negative, according to the department.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided from area health systems could vary.
The following is a county-by-county breakdown:
Adams, 25; Allegheny, 642 (4 deaths); Armstrong, 13; Beaver, 96 (6 deaths); Bedford, 4; Berks, 326 (3 deaths); Blair, 5; Bradford, 10; Bucks, 619 (17 deaths); Butler, 91 (2 deaths); Cambria, 7; Cameron, 1; Carbon, 59 (1 death); Centre, 44; Chester, 307 (3 deaths); Clarion, 6; Clearfield, 7; Clinton, 3; Columbia, 26; Crawford, 9; Cumberland, 68 (2 deaths); Dauphin, 132 (1 death); Delaware, 822 (15 deaths); Erie, 20; Fayette, 29 (1 death); Forest, 4; Franklin, 32; Fulton, 1; Greene, 12; Huntingdon, 4; Indiana, 17; Juniata, 11; Lackawanna, 190 (7 deaths); Lancaster, 408 (11 deaths); Lawrence, 24 (2 deaths); Lebanon, 124; Lehigh, 1,006 (8 deaths); Luzerne, 849 (5 deaths); Lycoming, 10; McKean, 1; Mercer, 18; Mifflin, 5; Monroe, 572 (11 deaths); Montgomery, 1,230 (18 deaths); Montour, 33; Northampton, 716 (12 deaths); Northumberland, 15; Perry, 5 (1 death); Philadelphia, 3,611 (28 deaths); Pike, 125 (2 deaths); Potter, 3; Schuylkill, 103; Snyder, 8 (1 death); Somerset, 6; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 6; Tioga, 3; Union, 6; Venango, 5; Warren, 1; Washington, 53; Wayne, 35; Westmoreland, 157; Wyoming, 5;York, 189 (1 death).
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (7%), 25-49 (42%), 50-64 (29%), 65-plus (20%)