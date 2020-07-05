HARRISBURG — Venango and Clarion counties have reported major increases in their COVID-19 cases count, according to the state Department of Health.
Venango County has reported nine additional cases since Wednesday, including four new cases Sunday. In five days, its reported cases count represents an increase of about 33%, according to state figures.
The county now has 27 total cases (17 confirmed and 10 probable), according to the state.
Clarion County has reported 15 additional cases since June 28, including four cases on Friday, two cases on Saturday and six cases on Sunday, the state said.
Over the eight days, Clarion County's cases count has increased by about 32%, according to state figures. It now has 48 total cases (46 confirmed and two probable).
Meanwhile, Forest County has held firm at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable) since April 16, when the state announced the county reported it had two additional cases.
In addition, the state said over the weekend, Mercer County reported 11 additional cases, adding seven cases on Saturday and four on Sunday. That county now has 154 total cases (133 confirmed and 21 probable).
Crawford County reported four new cases on Sunday to give the county 66 total cases (53 confirmed and 13 probable).
According to the Department of Health's ZIP code data map, the areas within Venango County with the most reported cases include the Franklin area, with nine confirmed cases; and the Titusville area — spanning Venango, Crawford and Warren counties — with six confirmed cases.
Clarion County ZIP codes with the most reported cases include the Clarion area, with 21 confirmed cases; the Knox area, with seven confirmed cases; the Rimersburg area, with five confirmed cases; and the Parker area — spanning Clarion, Armstrong and Butler counties — with 14 confirmed cases.
Statewide on Sunday, 479 new cases were reported — 155 fewer than what had been reported Saturday — to raise the total number of cases to 89,854 (87,267 confirmed and 2,587 probable), according to the state. There are 6,806 cases among health care workers.
The number of cases reported Sunday marks the 56th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 60th in the past 64.
No new deaths were reported from the tri-county area over the weekend. Statewide, there were three additional deaths reported Saturday and four additional deaths reported Sunday, pushing the total to 6,753.
In nursing home and personal care facility statistics, the state on Sunday reported Clarion County has six resident cases and two employee cases at one facility.
According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 17,923 resident cases and 3,346 cases among employees, for a total of 21,269 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties.
The state said nine additional deaths were reported Saturday from nursing and personal care facilities, but none were reported Sunday, pushing the total to 4,592.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 78%.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."