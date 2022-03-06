Area experiencing power outages

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 38F. WNW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 38F. WNW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.