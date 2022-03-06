Area experiencing power outages

According to First Energy's website, as of 2:45 p.m. power outages were affecting about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County.
The bulk of the outages in Venango County were in the Oil City area, with between 501 and 1,500 customers affected.
Almost all of the outages in Clarion County were in the Knox area.
The website indicated Venango County was expected to have full restoration of power around 3 p.m. In Clarion County, full restoration of power was expected by 5:30 p.m.