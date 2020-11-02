HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Clarion County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 (12 confirmed and five probable) and Venango County reported 10 new cases (eight confirmed and two probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 262 cases (194 confirmed and 68 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 307 cases (214 confirmed and 93 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 19 cases (16 confirmed and three probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported 13 new confirmed cases, giving the county a cumulative total of 598 cases (466 confirmed and 132 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 19 new cases (10 confirmed and nine probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,165 cases (988 confirmed and 177 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Monday reported 2,060 new statewide positive cases, 151 more than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 211,996 (201,764 confirmed and 10,232 probable). There are 12,527 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Monday marks 27 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported, and there have been more than 2,000 new cases reported in six of the past seven days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 183 days.
— Statewide, there were six new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 8,823, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show Clarion County with 18 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities.
Forest County has one employee case at one unnamed facility, according to the chart.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 26,373 resident cases and 5,691 cases among employees for a total of 32,064 cases at 1,078 distinct facilities in 63 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,810 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a recovery rate of 76%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 26 and Sunday is 257,836, including 15,907 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 10,983. Statewide, there have been 2,338,644 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."