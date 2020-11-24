HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Clarion County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 (27 confirmed and four probable) and Venango County reported 26 new cases (21 confirmed and five probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 780 cases (522 confirmed and 258 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 774 cases (600 confirmed and 174 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 56 cases (46 confirmed and 10 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 56 new cases (51 confirmed and five probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 2,466 cases (2,095 confirmed and 371 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 56 new cases (33 confirmed and 23 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,564 cases (1,227 confirmed and 337 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The state on Tuesday reported 6,669 new statewide positive cases, 1,907 fewer than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 321,070 (299,068 confirmed and 22,002 probable). There are 14,146 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 3,459 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 767 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
More than 6,000 new positive cases have been reported statewide in six of the past seven days and more than 5,000 new positive cases have been reported in 10 of the past 12 days.
The number of new positive cases reported Tuesday marks 50 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported and 23 consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported.
Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported for 16 consecutive days and more than 4,000 new cases reported for 15 consecutive days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 205 days.
- Statewide, there were 81 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 9,951, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County has reported three new resident cases. The county now has 71 resident cases, five employee cases and four deaths reported among four unnamed facilities.
That same chart continues to show Clarion County with 16 employee cases, along with 23 resident cases and one death reported among five unnamed facilities.
That chart also continues to show Forest County with one resident case and two employee cases reported at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 32,536 resident cases and 6,437 cases among employees for a total of 38,973 cases at 1,228 distinct facilities in 64 counties.
- The state said there are a total of 6,292 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
- The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 63%.
- The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 17 and Monday is 405,883, including 49,539 positive results, according to the state.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 13,497. Statewide, there have been 2,723,368 people who have tested negative.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."