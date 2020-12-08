Area has 96 new cases; Forest reports death

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area and Forest County reported a virus-related death, bringing the county's total deaths to two.
Venango County, the state said, reported 59 new cases (52 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,315 cases (1,070 confirmed and 245 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 12.
Clarion County, the state said, reported 29 new cases, all confirmed. The county also converted one probable case to confirmed, giving the county a cumulative total of 1,366 cases (946 confirmed and 420 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 11.
Forest County, the state said, reported eight new cases (seven confirmed and one probable). The county now has a cumulative total of 139 cases (119 confirmed and 20 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported three additional virus-related deaths Tuesday, giving the county 61 total deaths.
The county also reported 107 new cases (63 confirmed and 44 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 3,800 cases (3,192 confirmed and 608 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported three additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 33 total deaths.
The county also reported 107 new cases (86 confirmed and 21 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 2,630 cases (2,033 confirmed and 597 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Tuesday reported 10,170 new statewide positive cases, 3,840 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 436,614 (403,298 confirmed and 33,316 probable). There are 15,766 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 5,421 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,115 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 169 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 11,542, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 57%, down 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 14,752. Statewide, there have been 2,959,724 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, now shows Clarion County has added four resident cases. The county now has 95 resident cases, 37 employee cases and two deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart also now shows Forest County added two resident cases, giving the county six resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That chart continues to show Venango County with 120 resident cases, 10 employee cases and six deaths at five unnamed facilities.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 40,541 resident cases and 7,447 cases among employees for a total of 47,988 cases at 1,349 distinct facilities in 66 counties.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."