HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 124 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, reported 66 new cases (59 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,561 cases (1,297 confirmed and 264 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 17.
Clarion County, the state said, reported 54 new cases (32 confirmed and 22 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,549 cases (1,060 confirmed and 489 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 14.
Forest County, the state said, reported four new cases (three confirmed and one probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 154 cases (129 confirmed and 25 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 165 new cases (130 confirmed and 35 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,292 cases (3,570 confirmed and 722 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 68.
Crawford County, the state said, reported 128 new cases (97 confirmed and 31 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 3,566 cases (2,891 confirmed and 675 probable) The county's total number of deaths stand at 41.
Statewide statistics
- The state on Saturday reported 11,084 new statewide positive cases, 1,661 fewer than the number reported Friday, raising the cumulative total to 481,118 (440,538 confirmed and 40,580 probable). There are 16,562 cases among health care workers.
- Statewide, there are 5,668 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,151 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
- Statewide, there were 201 new deaths reported Saturday, raising the total number of deaths to 12,436, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 15,002. Statewide, there have been 3,025,253 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily shows Clarion County added 12 resident cases and seven employee cases. The county now has 137 resident cases, 45 employee cases and three deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart continues to show Venango County with 141 resident cases, 20 employee cases and nine deaths among five unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Forest County subtracted one resident case, giving the county seven resident cases and three employee cases among one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 43,225 resident cases and 7,925 cases among employees for a total of 51,150 cases at 1,390 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said there are a total of 7,451 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."