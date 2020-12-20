HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 156 cases of COVID-19.

Clarion County, the state said, reported three new virus-related deaths on Saturday and three on Sunday, raising the county's total deaths to 30.

Venango County, the state said, reported two new virus-related deaths on Saturday, also raising the county's total deaths to 21.

Among the statewide 7,213 new cases reported Sunday were 30 new cases from Venango County (22 confirmed and 8 probable), 28 from Clarion County (15 confirmed and 13 probable), and eight cases from Forest County (seven confirmed and one probable).

Among the statewide 9,834 new cases reported Saturday were 52 confirmed cases from Venango County, 19 cases from Clarion County (13 confirmed and six probable), and 19 cases from Forest County (16 confirmed and three probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,967 cases (1,637 confirmed and 330 probable).

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,769 cases (1,211 confirmed and 558 probable).

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 214 cases (181 confirmed and 33 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at two.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported five new virus-related deaths on Saturday, giving the county 104 total deaths.

The county also reported 227 additional cases over the weekend, including 86 new cases on Sunday, all confirmed. Mercer county now has a cumulative total of 5,166 cases (4,324 confirmed and 842 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported three new virus-related deaths on Saturday and one new virus-related death on Sunday, giving the county 61 total deaths.

The county also reported 155 additional cases over the weekend, including 55 new cases on Sunday (51 confirmed and four probable). Crawford County now has a cumulative total of 4,281 cases (3,481 confirmed and 800 probable).

Statewide statistics

- The 7,213 new statewide positive cases reported Sunday, 2,621 fewer than the number reported Saturday, raise the cumulative total of cases to 555,702 (505,205 confirmed and 50,497 probable).

- Statewide, there were 99 new deaths reported Sunday and 217 additional deaths reported Saturday, raising the total to 13,924, the state said.

- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 15,620. Statewide, there have been 3,145,556 people who have tested negative.

- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

