HARRISBURG-The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 108 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

The state said Venango County reported 47 new cases (40 confirmed and seven probable), Clarion County reported 44 new cases (22 confirmed and 22 probable), and Forest County reported 17 new confirmed cases.

Forest County, the state said, also converted eight probable cases to confirmed, giving the county a cumulative total of 330 cases (293 confirmed and 37 probable). The county’s total number of deaths stands at four.

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,457 cases (2,041 confirmed and 416 probable). The county’s total number of deaths stands at 47.

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,080 cases (1,407 confirmed and 673 probable). The county’s total number of deaths stands at 46.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported 102 new cases (75 confirmed and 27 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,118 cases (5,040 confirmed and 1,078 probable). The county’s total number of deaths stands at 144.

Crawford County, the state said, reported 35 new cases (21 confirmed and 14 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,982 cases (4,041 confirmed and 941 probable). The county’s total number of deaths stands at 84.

Statewide statistics

- The state on Saturday reported 9,253 new statewide positive cases, 1,539 more than the number reported Friday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 657,292 (589,213 confirmed and 68,079 probable). There are 19,400 cases among health care workers.

- Statewide, there are 5,624 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,172 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.

- Statewide, there were 236 new deaths reported Saturday, raising the total to 16,239, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.

- The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 69%, up 3% from what had been reported.

- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,174. Statewide, there have been 3,289,508 negative test results.

Care facilities

- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County added one resident case, one death and one new facility. The county now has 199 resident cases, 32 employee cases and 21 deaths among nine unnamed facilities

That same chart shows Clarion County added 17 resident cases and three new deaths. The county now has 210 resident cases, 79 employee cases and 21 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

The chart also shows Forest County added 14 resident cases, giving the county 90 resident cases, seven employee cases and one death at one unnamed facility.

- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 54,151 resident cases and 9,812 cases among employees for a total of 63,963 cases at 1,476 in all 67 counties.

- The state said there are a total of 9,004 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on “Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

