HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 (19 confirmed and six probable) and Clarion County reported 14 new confirmed cases.
Clarion County, the state said, also reported two new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, raising the county's total deaths to six. The county now has a cumulative total of 570 cases (391 confirmed and 179 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 615 cases (472 confirmed and 143 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 29 cases (24 confirmed and five probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death on Wednesday, raising the county's total deaths to 31.
The county also reported 111 new cases (102 confirmed and nine probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 2,084 cases (1,751 confirmed and 333 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, raising the county's total deaths to eight.
The county also reported 63 new cases (44 confirmed and 19 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,241 cases (973 confirmed and 268 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Wednesday reported 6,339 new statewide positive cases, 439 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 281,852 (263,978 confirmed and 17,874 probable). There are 13,695 cases among health care workers.
The latest daily increase in cases is the highest single-day total reported since the start of the pandemic, according to the state.
Statewide there are 2,737 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 579 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
More than 5,000 new positive cases have been reported in six of the past seven days.
The number of additional cases also marks 44 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported and 17 consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported.
Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported for 10 consecutive days and more than 4,000 new cases reported for nine consecutive days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 199 days.
— Statewide, there were 110 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 9,465, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
Care facilities
— In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated Wednesday, cumulative statistics continue to show: Oil City Senior Living, fewer than five employee cases; Clarion Senior Living, five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases; Country Springs Personal Care Home in Sligo, fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases; Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem, fewer than five employee cases.
— An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County has added one resident case. It now has 21 resident cases, along with 16 employee cases and one death reported among five unnamed facilities.
That same chart continues to show Venango County with 49 resident cases and five employee cases among four unnamed facilities.
That chart also continues to show Forest County with one resident case and two employee cases reported at one unnamed facility.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 66%, down 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 11 and Tuesday is 380,667, including 35,856 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 12,692. Statewide, there have been 2,608,986 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 8,243 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 6,862 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 513 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has seven COVID-19 in-patients (six confirmed and one suspected). One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."