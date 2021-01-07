Area reports 52 new cases; 2 new deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.
The additional deaths raise the county's total to 55, according to the state.
The state said Venango County also reported 33 new cases (19 confirmed and 14 probable), Clarion County reported 16 new cases (nine confirmed and seven probable) and Forest County reported three new cases (two confirmed and one probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,609 cases (2,149 confirmed and 460 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,171 cases (1,453 confirmed and 718 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 50.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 354 cases (312 confirmed and 42 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at four.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, giving the county 154 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 43 new cases (33 confirmed and 10 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,366 cases (5,219 confirmed and 1,147 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 26 new cases (24 confirmed and two probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,144 cases (4,167 confirmed and 977 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 92.
Statewide statistics
- The state on Thursday reported 9,698 new statewide positive cases 224 more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 693,087 (616,519 confirmed and 76,568 probable). There are 20,148 cases among health care workers.
- Statewide, there are 5,613 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,120 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
- The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 72%, up 1% from what had been reported.
- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,389, the state said. Statewide, there have been 3,337,716 negative test results.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County subtracted two resident cases and added three employee cases and one death. The county now has 217 resident cases, 87 employee cases and 22 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Venango County added three resident cases and one employee case. The county now has 202 resident cases 37 employee cases and 21 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Forest County with 95 resident cases, nine employee cases and two deaths at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 55,864 resident cases and 10,313 cases among employees for a total of 66,177 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said there are a total of 9,311 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
-Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."