Area reports 59 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.

The state said Venango County reported 32 new cases (29 confirmed and three probable), Clarion County reported 25 new cases (23 confirmed and two probable), and Forest County reported two additional confirmed cases.

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 969 cases (770 confirmed and 199 probable).

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 986 cases (674 confirmed and 312 probable).

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 97 cases (82 confirmed and 15 probable).

Elsewhere in the region

Crawford County, the state said, reported 49 new cases (35 confirmed and 14 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,920 cases (1,517 confirmed and 403 probable).

Mercer County, the state said, reported 42 new cases (40 confirmed and two probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 2,885 cases (2,459 confirmed and 426 probable).

Statewide statistics

— The state on Monday reported 4,268 new statewide positive cases, 1,261 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 361,464 (335,911 confirmed and 25,553 probable). There are 14,499 cases among health care workers.

Statewide, there are 4,405 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 918 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.

More than 8,000 new positive cases have been reported statewide in two of the past five days and more than 7,000 new positive cases have been reported in four of the past 12 days.

More than 6,000 new positive cases have been reported in 10 of the past 13 days, and more than 5,000 new positive cases have been reported in 16 of the past 19 days.

The number of new positive cases reported Monday marks 56 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported and 29 consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported.

Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported for 22 consecutive days and more than 4,000 new cases reported for 21 consecutive days.

Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 211 days.

— Statewide, there were 32 new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 10,383, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 35,367 resident cases and 6,661 cases among employees for a total of 42,028 cases at 1,266 distinct facilities in 64 counties.

— The state said there are a total of 6,477 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Recovery rate and testing

— The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 60%, down 1% from what had been reported.

— The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 23 and Sunday is 392,547, including 47,557 positive results, according to the state.

— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 14,219. Statewide, there have been 2,828,049 people who have tested negative.

Area health systems

— UPMC Northwest on Monday reported the hospital had collected 5,793 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Sunday, including 1,135 tests at the hospital and 4,658 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 294 tests were positive for the virus.

The hospital has 30 COVID-19 in-patients.

— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 8,979 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 7,530 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 846 tests were positive for the virus.

As of Monday, the hospital has 20 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. Five of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

