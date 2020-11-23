HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Clarion County reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 (21 confirmed and 20 probable) and Venango County reported 25 new cases (19 confirmed and six probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 749 cases (495 confirmed and 254 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 748 cases (579 confirmed and 169 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 56 cases (46 confirmed and 10 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 47 new cases (39 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 2,410 cases (2,044 confirmed and 366 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 38 new cases (35 confirmed and three probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,508 cases (1,194 confirmed and 314 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Monday reported 4,762 new statewide positive cases, 2,313 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 314,401 (293,367 confirmed and 21,034 probable). There are 14,070 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 3,379 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 775 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
The number of new positive cases reported Monday breaks a five-day string in which more than 6,000 new cases were reported. More than 5,000 new positive cases have been reported in 10 of the past 12 days.
The number of additional cases also marks 49 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported and 22 consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported.
Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported for 15 consecutive days and more than 4,000 new cases reported for 14 consecutive days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 204 days.
— Statewide, there were 28 new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 9,870, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County has reported four deaths and four new resident cases. The county now has 68 resident cases, five employee cases and four deaths reported among four unnamed facilities.
That same chart now shows Clarion County has subtracted two employee cases, giving the county 16 employee cases, along with 23 resident cases and one death reported among five unnamed facilities.
That chart continues to show Forest County with one resident case and two employee cases reported at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 32,198 resident cases and 6,407 cases among employees for a total of 38,605 cases at 1,224 distinct facilities in 64 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 6,270 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 63%, down 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 16 and Sunday is 399,573, including 44,502 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 13,334. Statewide, there have been 2,705,170 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 5,123 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Sunday, including 1,075 tests at the hospital and 4,048 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 239 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has 18 COVID-19 in-patients.
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 8,636 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 7,222 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 638 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has 12 COVID-19 in-patients (nine confirmed and three suspected). One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital's COVID-19 testing site will be closed for Thanksgiving.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."