HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 (30 confirmed and six probable), Clarion County reported 29 new cases (16 confirmed and 13 probable) and Forest County reported two additional cases (one confirmed and one probable).
Venango County, the state said, also reported three new virus-related deaths on Thursday, raising the county's total deaths to four. The county now has a cumulative total of 651 cases (502 confirmed and 149 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 599 cases (407 confirmed and 192 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 31 cases (25 confirmed and six probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death on Thursday, raising the county's total deaths to nine.
The county also reported 69 new cases (54 confirmed and 15 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,310 cases (1,027 confirmed and 283 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death on Thursday, raising the county's total deaths to 32.
The county also reported 58 new cases (48 confirmed and 10 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 2,142 cases (1,799 confirmed and 343 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Thursday reported 7,126 new statewide positive cases, 787 more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 288,978 (270,323 confirmed and 18,655 probable). There are 13,786 cases among health care workers.
The latest daily increase in cases is the highest single-day total reported since the start of the pandemic, according to the state.
Statewide there are 2,904 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 628 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
The number of additional cases marks two consecutive days in which more than 6,000 new cases were reported, and more than 5,000 new positive cases have been reported in seven of the past eight days.
The number of additional cases also marks 45 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported and 18 consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported.
Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported for 11 consecutive days and more than 4,000 new cases reported for 10 consecutive days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 200 days.
— Statewide, there were 116 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 9,581, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
Care facilities
The state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated late Wednesday, shows Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation reported five deaths, 24 new resident cases and 17 additional employee cases. The facility's cumulative statistics now list 69 resident cases, 48 employee cases and five total deaths.
Additionally in that DOH document, Sugar Creek Station Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation now lists fewer than five employee cases. In the previous update of Nov. 10, the document showed no reported cases at that facility.
The DOH document also continues to show: Oakwood Heights of Presbyterian SeniorCare in Oil City, fewer than five employee cases; UPMC Northwest Transitional Care Unit, fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases; Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, fewer than five employee cases; Clarion Healthcare & Rehabilitation, 14 resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
— An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County added 14 resident cases. The county now has 63 resident cases and five employee cases reported among four unnamed facilities.
That same chart continues to show Clarion County with 21 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among five unnamed facilities.
That chart also continues to show Forest County with one resident case and two employee cases reported at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 30,786 resident cases and 6,265 cases among employees for a total of 36,589 cases at 1,184 distinct facilities in 63 counties.
The state said there are a total of 6,169 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 66%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 12 and Wednesday is 389,594, including 38,484 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 12,815. Statewide, there have been 2,629,527 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."