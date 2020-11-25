HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Clarion County reported 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Venango County reported 19 new confirmed cases.
Clarion County, the state said, also reported two new virus-related deaths, raising the county's total deaths to nine.
The county now has a cumulative total of 814 cases (556 confirmed and 258 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 793 cases (619 confirmed and 174 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 56 cases (46 confirmed and 10 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported four new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, raising the county's total deaths to 43.
The county also reported 72 new cases (66 confirmed and six probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 2,538 cases (2,161 confirmed and 377 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, raising the county's total deaths to 14.
The county also reported 71 new cases (62 confirmed and nine probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,635 cases (1,289 confirmed and 346 probable).
Statewide statistics
– The state on Wednesday reported 6,759 new statewide positive cases, 90 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 327,829 (305,061 confirmed and 22,768 probable). There are 14,198 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 3,897 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 826 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
More than 6,000 new positive cases have been reported statewide in seven of the past eight days and more than 5,000 new positive cases have been reported on 12 of the past 14 days.
The number of new positive cases reported Wednesday marks 51 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported and 24 consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported.
Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported for 17 consecutive days and more than 4,000 new cases reported for 16 consecutive days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 206 days.
– Statewide, there were 144 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 10,095, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
Care facilities
– In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated Wednesday, cumulative statistics continue to show: Oil City Senior Living, fewer than five employee cases.
Clarion Senior Living, five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases; Country Springs Personal Care Home in Sligo, fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases; Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem, fewer than five employee cases.
– An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County has subtracted resident case and added one new employee case and two new deaths. The county now has 70 resident cases, six employee cases and six deaths reported among four unnamed facilities.
That same chart now shows Clarion County added two new resident cases, giving the county 16 employee cases, 25 resident cases and one death reported among five unnamed facilities.
That chart also continues to show Forest County with one resident case and two employee cases reported at one unnamed facility.
– Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 32,915 resident cases and 6,466 cases among employees for a total of 39,381 cases at 1,232 distinct facilities in 64 counties.
– The state said there are a total of 6,430 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
– The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 62%, down 1% from what had been reported.
– The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 18 and Tuesday is 405,184, including 45,557 positive results, according to the state.
– The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 13,648. Statewide, there have been 2,743,221 people who have tested negative.
– Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."